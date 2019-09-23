GBT Commences Analog Computing R&D Targeting the Robotics Field

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc., September 23rd , 2019 (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, today announced that it commenced R&D activities for machine learning and analog computing, specifically targeting the area of robotics.



GBT plans to further research analog computing to drive more improvements in computational efficiency. One of the main aims of this new research and development effort is to provide machine learning algorithms with better resilience to noise and uncertainty, while avoiding a trade-off between accuracy and numerical precision. Analog computing is an innovative emerging field which GBT intends to invest in, in order to enable its AI technology with analog features.

GBT will base this new R&D effort on software to be integrated with its existing platforms and hardware. GBT analog computing plans to use arrays of nonvolatile memory to perform sets of matrix operations, enabling robots and autonomous machines with analog features; for example, robots will be able to identify noises and sounds very similar to a human, and therefore make decisions based on wider range of information. Another example would be enabling robots to recognize human body language and voice inflection, and respond appropriately.



"With this new research activity we are laying the foundation of a true human-like learning system. Analog computing for machine learning enables robots to interact with humans, not only based on visual cues, but also according to tone of speech and body language. Our AI technology plans to incorporate both high and low-level computing, which we believe is a more accurate model of human intelligence” stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

“Humans do most things automatically, meaning at a low level of instinctive decision making, and only perform specific actions at a higher level of consciousness. GBT’s robotics systems are planned to include the inherent features and benefits of analog technology, combined with our machine learning algorithms, providing them broader spectrum of data. Our goal is enable true human behavior with a system can that better hear and analyze sounds, visual imaging, thermal, and additional physical phenomenon. These efforts are a mix between the physics of AI and data science" added Douglas Davis, GBT’s CEO.

About GBT Technologies Inc .

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( https://goph.io ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

