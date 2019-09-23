First Advantage Launches XtdForce™: A Screening Solution for the Next Generation Workforce

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced the launch of XtdForce™, a new screening tool designed with today’s extended workforce in mind.



Research shows that 40 percent of the workforce already have an alternative work arrangement, a number that continues to increase year over year.1 At the same time, a survey from First Advantage reveals three percent more criminal records found on contingent workers compared to full-time employees.

Recognizing the growing presence of extended workers, vendors and volunteers in the workplace, First Advantage developed XtdForce to help companies ensure they are contracting reliable, qualified and secure individuals. The approach streamlines the screening experience, reinforces trust in the workplace and strengthens the employer brand.

An easy-to-use self-service background screening solution, XtdForce offers mobile-friendly, candidate-powered workflows, with continuous monitoring features, digital badging capabilities and employer zero-cost options. After providing the necessary screening criteria, XtdForce sets and enforces the organization’s requirements. Contingent workers and strategic partners then engage directly with the solution, with XtdForce managing the process on the organization’s behalf. Automated functionality, including online registration and real-time results, promote increased efficiencies and decreased time to fill while assuring program compliance.

First Advantage CEO Scott Staples commented, “The world of work continues to evolve, and with it, so does the need for organizations to protect their customers, employees and intellectual property. Acknowledging this, First Advantaged created XtdForce to help companies screen their extended workforce with ease, offering the ability to define how involved the organization wants to be, who pays and how results get handled. XtdForce accounts for the due diligence required by today’s workforce.”

