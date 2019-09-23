Hotel Equities Development Services Division Gives Owners Advantage in Hotel Development

Collaborative, holistic solution is a value-add for stakeholders

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) announced details of its development services division designed to add value for new hotel development, renovation and conversion projects. Hotel Equities built its brand on the ability to identify areas in the industry where they can meet a need for owners by applying their expertise. It’s a strategy that has resulted in longevity and relevance for the company celebrating 30 years in the industry. The new division is the latest addition to its platform of services and is designed to benefit today’s hoteliers and address the obstacles they encounter during development or renovation.

On average, new hotel build-outs are extended by an additional four to twelve months due to costly construction delays, labor shortages and rising material costs. Patrick Trainor, HE’s vice president of projects and facilities tells us this is where having an experienced team in your corner with a vested interest in your asset gives owners an advantage.

Patrick leads the development services team for HE. He also serves on Marriott’s Capital Asset Planning Execution (CAPE) board which puts him at the forefront of trends with access to consumer insights shaping brand strategy and positioning. “Our involvement from a project’s inception promotes a cost-effective hotel development that operates at maximum efficiency upon opening,” said Patrick. “Common, avoidable issues result in extended build-out periods for new hotel developments. These are the costly issues we focus on for our ownership groups.”

HE’s development services team acts as a liaison for owners by collaborating with all parties involved in a project, i.e. brand, architect, design and construction to ensure all work in coordination with one another to move the project across the finish line in an efficient and effective manner, saving the developer time and money.

“The development services division is a significant addition to our platform,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for HE. “It gives us the ability to create a comprehensive partnership with our clients, allowing us to walk with them through a project’s lifecycle from conception to delivery to disposition. The value add this provides our partners is both immediate and significant.”

Jeff Hatchett recently joined the Development Services team as director of projects and facilities where he works alongside Patrick to support an increased demand from hotel developers interested in reducing their project’s time and cost to market. Patrick, Jeff and their team of project management coordinators have completed well over 500 new-build, renovation and conversion projects to date. Their vast expertise includes multi-branded, independent, prototypical and custom build projects in the full service, select service and lifestyle categories. Their team is based at the firm’s headquarters in Atlanta with west coast support out of their Scottsdale, AZ office.

Owners at K5 Investment group described their experience with HE’s development services as an invaluable resource in getting their hotel up and running. “Our group partnered with Hotel Equities midway through construction of our hotel, and are we glad we did! We have relied on their expertise countless times,” said owners at K5 Investments. “HE also provided helpful insights while hiring our hotel’s leadership team and they have worked with us throughout the process to ensure we are completely satisfied.”

The firm’s geographical presence expands from coast to coast in the U.S. and into Canada with ground-up development of the recently opened Fairfield by Marriott at Edmonton International Airport. Other projects include the inaugural Reverb by Hard Rock hotel in downtown Atlanta, GA, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Snellville, GA, the Courtyard by Marriott in Winston Salem, NC, two Marriott properties in Chesterfield, MO and an $8.5m renovation to a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Houston, TX. Learn more about development services at www.hotelequities.com/developmentservices.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 140+ hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.

Attachment

Sommer Shiver, Director of Communications, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 19 Brad Rahinsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 22 Joe Reardon, Chief Development Officer, Hotel Equities, 678.578.4444, x 23

Development Services Patrick Trainor and Jeff Hatchett



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.