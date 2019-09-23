Advancing Glass Packaging’s Sustainability Profile

O-I Significantly Improves Sustainability Certifications

/EIN News/ -- Perrysburg, OH, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) continues to be recognized for its commitment to sustainability. Cradle to Cradle Certified™ and EcoVadis, two non-profits engaged in evaluating and certifying business sustainability practices, have awarded O-I with improved ratings for the company’s sustainability practices. Most notably, O-I is the only company in the food and beverage packaging category to receive a Cradle to Cradle PLATINUM rating in material health for the entire container that is in contact with world’s most beloved food and beverage brands.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Products Program and EcoVadis are both credible evaluators providing guidance to manufacturers and designers through a continual improvement process based on critical focus areas. These certifications are important in demonstrating the company’s progress, and also illustrating to our customers and consumers that we are delivering on the appropriate actions to make a positive impact on people and the planet.

O-I worked closely with both non-profits, and subject matter experts within the company’s global network. Some of the defining activities included mapping the manufacturing process to detail all materials used as well as analyzing wastewater discharge. “We are proud of what we make. Glass packaging is the most sustainable packaging, and these improved ratings show our strong commitment to doing the right thing for consumers, our customers and the environment,” said Jim Nordmeyer, VP, Global Sustainability at O-I. “Glass packaging has wondrous attributes unlike any other packaging; endlessly recyclable and reusable, and it protects the integrity, quality and taste of the product inside. O-I is also the largest user of post-consumer recycled glass which is used to make new packaging over and over again.”

Cradle To Cradle

The Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Products Program is one of the premier sustainability certifications for products around the world and across industries. O-I received higher scores in three out of five Cradle to Cradle Certification categories for nearly 94 percent of our global glass operations producing certain colors for the beer, food, non-alcoholic beverage, spirit and wine markets. The material health category is especially important because it helps ensure products are made as safe as possible for humans as well as the environment. Our high rating is a testament to the pure package we create and our customers value. Through additional efforts we also achieved higher ratings of GOLD in water stewardship and SILVER in social fairness. Overall, O-I received a BRONZE rating across all categories which is consistent with our previous rating and is reflective of areas of opportunity in renewable energy procurement.

EcoVadis

Our EcoVadis certification rating, which measures corporate social responsibility, improved from BRONZE to SILVER. According to EcoVadis, achieving a SILVER in the Packaging Sector for our company size is considered quite an accomplishment. Our assessment score ranks several points higher than the industry average for companies our size and scope.

“The improved scores speak volumes to the cross-functional, collaborative work that was put forth to continually improve our product and processes,” said Nordmeyer. “Consumers and our customers expect companies to act responsibly and create products that are healthy and safe.”

C2C certification is based on five categories: material health, material reutilization, water stewardship, renewable energy use, and social fairness. EcoVadis ratings focus on environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. O-I will seek re-certification with EcoVadis in 2020, and Cradle to Cradle in 2021.

###

About O-I

At Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 26,500 people at 77 plants in 23 countries, O-I has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.9 billion in 2018. For more information, visit o-i.com

For more information, contact: Leslie Orozco Global Communications Leader 567-336-7370 leslie.orozco@o-i.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.