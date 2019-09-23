Nanoclay Reinforcement Market to Witness a CAGR of 24.42% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoclay Reinforcement Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global nanoclay reinforcement market to grow with a CAGR of 24.42% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global nanoclay reinforcement market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on nanoclay reinforcement market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on nanoclay reinforcement market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nanoclay reinforcement market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nanoclay reinforcement market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Low manufacturing cost

Superior mechanical properties

Increasing demand for reinforced plastics from various end users

2) Restraints

High concentration of suppliers

3) Opportunities

Growing R&D activities in the field of nanotechnology

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nanoclay reinforcement market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nanoclay reinforcement market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nanoclay reinforcement market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Highlights

2.2. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Projection

2.3. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Nanoclay Reinforcement Market



4. Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market by Application

5.1. Packaging

5.2. Coating

5.3. Other Applications



6. Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market by End User

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Construction

6.3. Electronics

6.4. Aerospace & Defense

6.5. Other End Users



7. Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. BYK Chemie GmbH

8.2.2. Nanophase Technologies Corporation

8.2.3. Minerals Technologies Inc.

8.2.4. 3M Company

8.2.5. Ultramet Inc.

8.2.6. Nanoshel LLC

8.2.7. Elementis Inc.

8.2.8. Sika AG

8.2.9. Laviosa Chimica Mineraria S.p.A.

8.2.10. Evonik Industries AG

8.2.11. Other Companies



