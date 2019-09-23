Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Review & Outlook, 2017-2019 & 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global medical imaging phantoms market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global medical imaging phantoms market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on medical imaging phantoms market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on medical imaging phantoms market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical imaging phantoms market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical imaging phantoms market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as HIV and cancer

Growing rates of the accidents along with the need for an advanced screening

2) Restraints

High-cost concerns coupled with complicated maintenance and time constraints

3) Opportunities

Large the pool of underserved patients, a rise in the number of the urban population, and the presence of favorable insurance policies

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical imaging phantoms market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical imaging phantoms market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical imaging phantoms market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Projection

2.3. Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Device Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Imaging Phantoms Market



4. Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Device Type

5.1. Ultrasound Phantoms

5.2. X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

5.3. MRI Phantoms

5.4. Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

5.5. CT Phantoms

5.6. Other Types



6. Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Academic & Research Institutes

6.3. Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories

6.4. Medical Device Companies



7. Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. PTW Freiburg GmbH

8.2.2. Gold Standard Phantoms

8.2.3. Pure Imaging Phantoms

8.2.4. Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

8.2.5. Dielectric Corporation

8.2.6. Modus Medical Devices Inc.

8.2.7. Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc.

8.2.8. Carville Limited

8.2.9. Leeds Test Objects Ltd.

8.2.10. Biodex Medical Systems Inc.

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0dfie

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.