Global Graphic Film Market Report 2019: Analyses & Forecasts Through 2017-2025

The report predicts the global graphic film market to grow with a CAGR of 5.24% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global graphic film market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on graphic film market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on graphic film market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global graphic film market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global graphic film market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Improving standards of living

Expanding construction industry

Growing technological advancements in graphic films

2) Restraints

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

3) Opportunities

Improvements in digital printing techniques

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the graphic film market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the graphic film market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global graphic film market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Graphic Film Market Highlights

2.2. Graphic Film Market Projection

2.3. Graphic Film Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Graphic Film Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Film Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Polymer Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Graphic Film Market



4. Graphic Film Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Graphic Film Market by Film Type

5.1. Opaque

5.2. Transparent

5.3. Translucent

5.4. Reflective

5.5. Other Films



6. Global Graphic Film Market by Polymer Type

6.1. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

6.2. Polypropylene (PP)

6.3. Polyethylene (PE)

6.4. Other Materials



7. Global Graphic Film Market by End Use

7.1. Promotion & Advertising

7.2. Industrial

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Other End Uses



8. Global Graphic Film Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Graphic Film Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. 3M Company

9.2.2. Avery Dennison Corporation

9.2.3. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

9.2.4. Constantia Flexibles Group

9.2.5. CCL Industries Inc.

9.2.6. Amcor plc

9.2.7. Dunmore Corporation

9.2.8. Hexis S.A.

9.2.9. Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd.

9.2.10. Drytac Corporation

9.2.11. Other Companies



