Pintec Announces First Half 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

First Half 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB479.5million (US$69.8million), a year-over-year decrease of 17.0% from RMB577.7 million in the same period of 2018.





Gross profit was RMB274.6 million (US$40.0 million), a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. Gross margin expanded to 57.3% from 40.9% in the same period of 2018.





Operating profit was RMB56.0 million (US$8.2 million), a year-over-year increase of 13.8% from RMB49.2 million in the same period of 2018.





Net income was RMB73.3 million (US$10.7 million), a year-over-year increase of 492% from RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2018.





Adjusted net income1 was RMB103.2 million (US$15.0 million), a year-over-year increase of 218% from RMB32.5 million in the same period of 2018.

First Half 2019 Operating Highlights

Total loans facilitated were RMB7.0 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the first half of 2019, a decrease of 21.2% from the same period of 2018, amount which, the on-book loans decreased by 50.4%, as the Company shifted its business focus towards providing technology services.





Loan outstanding balance was RMB5.5 billion (US$0.8 billion) as of June 30, 2019, representing a decrease of 6.6% from December 31, 2018.





The following table provides delinquency rates for all loans facilitated by the Company as of the dates indicated:

Delinquent for 16 ‑ 30 days

31 ‑ 60 days

61 ‑ 90 days December 31, 2016 0.47% 0.76% 0.63% December 31, 2017 1.11% 1.02% 0.74% December 31, 2018 1.27% 2.35% 2.33% June 30, 2019 1.43% 2.23% 2.21%

Mr. Jun Dong, acting Chief Executive Officer of PINTEC, commented, “During the first half of 2019, we remained steadfast in our commitment to advance our business model and continuously cultivated our abilities to connect financial institutions and businesses at scale. In line with our conviction for growth and progress, we developed additional partnerships with financial institutions and businesses, expanded our leadership in the installment payment market for travel and mobile devices, and actively established a strong foothold in additional vertical markets, such as educational services. We also optimized our product offerings and continued to provide best-in-class services to our financial partners. In addition, we fully utilized our factoring and online micro-lending licenses to launch joint services, such as lending solutions and installment payment plans, with our financial partners. We believe that our expanding collaboration with financial institutions and business partners will fuel our revenue growth momentum going forward.”

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of PINTEC, stated, “In the face of difficult macroeconomic conditions and industry-wide challenges, we continued to execute our growth strategies and to transition our business focus towards providing technology services. Going forward, we will continue to invest in optimizing our technical services, expanding our global footprint, and innovating our smart lending solutions. We are confident that our leading capabilities in providing best-in-class services to businesses and financial institutions will enable us to generate sustainable revenue growth for PINTEC going forward.”

First Half 2019 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the first half of 2019 decreased by 17.0% to RMB479.5million (US$69.8 million) from RMB577.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Revenues from technical service fees decreased by 4.0% to RMB383.8 million (US$55.9 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB399.7 million in the same period of 2018. The decline was due to the decrease of the off-book loan facilitated in the first half of 2019.





Revenues from installment service fees in the first half of 2019 decreased by 51.7% to RMB82.0 million (US$11.9 million) from RMB169.9 million in the same period of 2018. The decline was due to the decrease in the Company’s on-book installment loans volume, which is in line with the Company’s ongoing shift to an asset-light model.





Revenues from wealth management service fees in the first half of 2019 increased by 69.4% to RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million) from RMB8.1 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the development and expansion of the Company’s insurance solutions.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 40.0% in the first half of 2019 to RMB204.9 million (US$29.8 million) from RMB341.5 million in the same period last year. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenues decreased to 42.7% in the first half of 2019 from 59.1% in the same period last year. This was driven by lower funding costs due to the lower volume of the Company’s on-book loan business. At the same time, as the Company grew its business partnerships and gained market recognition, its ability to negotiate prices improved and the Company was able to lower customer acquisition costs. As a result, customer acquisition costs related to origination and servicing costs decreased by 36.4% to RMB79.7 million.

Gross Profit

Gross profit in the first half of 2019 increased by 16.3% to RMB274.6 million (US$40.0 million) from RMB236.1 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin in the first half of 2019 expanded to 57.3% from 40.9% in the same period of 2018. The gross margin expansion was primarily driven by the lower volume of the Company’s on-book loan business, which led to lower funding costs and lower provision for credit loss.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses in the first half of 2019 were RMB218.6million (US$31.8 million) compared to RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first half of 2019 decreased by 17.6% to RMB42.2 million (US$6.1 million) from RMB51.3 million in the same period of 2018. Since the end of 2018, the Company had begun optimizing its product structure and winding down the off-line personal installment loan business. Off-line direct marketing groups disbanded, and off-line marketing and promotion expenses decreased significantly as a result. At the same time, marketing efficiency improved.





General and administrative expenses in the first half of 2019 increased to RMB131.2 million (US$19.1 million) from RMB96.6 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased professional service fees associated with being a public company, bad debt provision, staff costs and share-based compensation.





Research and development expenses increased by 15.4% to RMB45.1 million (US$6.6 million) in the first half of 2019 from RMB39.1 million in the same period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher employee compensation costs.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB56.0 million (US$8.2 million) in the first half of 2019 compared to RMB49.2 million in the same period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income in the first half of 2019 increased by 492% to RMB73.3 million (US$10.7 million) from RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2018. Adjusted net income in the first half of 2019 increased by 218% to RMB103.2 million (US$15.0 million) from RMB32.5 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in net income was due to the increase of gross profit and RMB32.7 million in accumulated interest income from a loan to Jimu.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first half of 2019 was RMB73.3 million (US$10.7 million) compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB20.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Net Income/loss per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.27(US$0.04)and RMB 0.26(US$0.04) in the first half of 2019, which represents the equivalent of RMB1.87 (US$0.28) and RMB 1.79(US$0.28) per American Depositary Share (“ADS”).

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.38 (US$0.05) and RMB0.36 (US$0.05), respectively, in the first half of 2019, which represents the equivalent of RMB2.63 (US$0.35) and RMB2.53 (US$0.35), respectively, per ADS.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB730.0 million (US$106.3 million) compared to RMB710.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s total net financing receivables, including short-term and long-term, declined to RMB646.3 million (US$94.1 million) from RMB761.0 million as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to the lower volume of the Company’s on-book loan business.

The Company’s Interim Financial Statements are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, the Interim Financial Statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm.

Extended Transition Period

Management has elected to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards and will adopt ASC 606 for the annual period beginning on January 1, 2019 and for interim periods one year later than annual adoption using the modified retrospective approach, in which case the cumulative effect of applying the standard would be recognized at the date of initial application. The Company also considers there will have a material impact to the beginning balance of retained earnings. The Company was applying ASC 605 for the purpose of revenue recognition and disclosure for the interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019 present hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/loss as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/loss as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure can help management evaluate the Company’s operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/loss enables management to assess operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. The Company also believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by management in their financial and operational decision-making.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations. The company will continue to incur share-based compensation expenses in its business, which are reflected in the presentation of its adjusted net income/loss. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure may differ from non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, net income/loss, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.865 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as PINTEC’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. PINTEC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s limited operating history, regulatory uncertainties relating to online consumer finance in China, the Company’s reliance on Jimu Group for a significant portion of its funding and the need to further diversify its financial partners, the Company’s reliance on a limited number of business partners, the impact of current or future PRC laws or regulations on wealth management financial products, publicity regarding the consumer finance industry and the evolving regulatory environment governing this industry in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. By connecting business and financial partners on its open platform, PINTEC enables them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. The Company offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions, ranging from point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans and business installment loans, to wealth management and insurance products. Leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure, PINTEC serves a wide range of industry verticals covering online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, as well as various types of financial partners including banks, brokers, insurance companies, investment funds and trusts, consumer finance companies, peer-to-peer platforms and other similar institutions. For more information, please visit ir.pintec.com.

1 Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, representing net income/(loss) before share-based compensation expenses. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release.





Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (In thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31,

2018 June 30,

2019 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 457,442 228,057 33,220 Restricted time deposits 252,599 501,978 73,121 Short-term financing receivables, net 742,117 609,725 88,816 Short-term guarantee assets, net 20,610 118,277 17,229 Accrued interest receivable, net 11,052 9,250 1,347 Accounts receivable, net 47,652 90,753 13,220 Prepayments and other current assets 208,398 144,735 21,083 Amounts due from related parties 475,426 582,999 84,923 Total current assets 2,215,296 2,285,774 332,959 Non-current assets: Long-term financing receivables, net 18,882 36,574 5,328 Long-term guarantee assets, net - 24,596 3,583 Prepayment, non-current - 42,475 6,187 Long-term investments 58,038 53,156 7,743 Deferred tax assets 36,901 46,384 6,757 Property, equipment and software, net 7,806 9,883 1,440 Intangible assets, net 5,423 55,275 8,052 Goodwill 25,680 39,525 5,757 Total non-current assets 152,730 307,868 44,847 TOTAL ASSETS 2,368,026 2,593,642 377,806 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term funding debts 679,957 550,805 80,234 Accrued interest payable 15,021 4,466 651 Accounts payable 38,850 55,959 8,151 Amounts due to related parties 96,596 16,000 2,331 Tax payable 57,081 69,003 10,051 Short-term borrowings 220,000 380,000 55,353 Guarantee liabilities 15,537 178,167 25,953 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 157,462 134,907 19,651 Total current liabilities 1,280,504 1,389,307 202,375 Non-current liabilities: Long-term funding debts 21,498 21,500 3,132 Deferred tax liabilities - 4,701 685 Other non-current liabilities 8,748 8,307 1,210 Long-term payable - 6,945 1,012 Total non-current liabilities 30,246 41,453 6,039 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,310,750 1,430,760 208,414 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A Ordinary Shares 185 197 29 Class B Ordinary Shares 43 43 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,896,993 1,928,591 280,931 Statutory reserves 1,739 1,739 253 Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,014 31,677 4,614 Accumulated deficit (872,698 ) (799,365 ) (116,441 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,057,276 1,162,882 169,392 TOTAL LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,368,026 2,593,642 377,806





Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD Revenues: Technical service fees 399,703 383,759 55,900 Installment service fees 169,881 82,009 11,946 Wealth management service fees 8,080 13,686 1,994 Total revenues 577,664 479,454 69,840 Cost of revenues: Funding cost (93,476 ) (38,273 ) (5,575 ) Provision for credit losses (55,136 ) (15,091 ) (2,198 ) Origination and servicing cost (192,908 ) (151,513 ) (22,071 ) Cost of revenues (341,520 ) (204,877 ) (29,844 ) Gross profit 236,144 274,577 39,996 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (51,264 ) (42,243 ) (6,153 ) General and administrative expenses (96,589 ) (131,232 ) (19,116 ) Research and development expenses (39,063 ) (45,091 ) (6,568 ) Total operating expenses (186,916 ) (218,566 ) (31,837 ) Operating profit 49,228 56,011 8,159 Change in fair value of convertible loans (9,552 ) - - Share of loss from equity method investments (792 ) (4,794 ) (698 ) Other income, net 5,169 343 50 Interest income from related parties - 32,712 4,764 Gain on guarantee liabilities - 9,678 1,410 Income before income tax expense 44,053 93,950 13,685 Income tax expense (31,667 ) (20,615 ) (3,003 ) Net income 12,386 73,335 10,682 Pre-IPO Preferred shares redemption value accretion (33,177 ) - - Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary share holders (20,791 ) 73,335 10,682 Net income 12,386 73,335 10,682 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments net of nil tax 18,348 663 97 Total other comprehensive income 18,348 663 97 Total comprehensive income 30,734 73,998 10,779 Pre-IPO Preferred shares redemption value accretion (33,177 ) - - Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (2,443 ) 73,998 10,779 Net (loss)/income per ordinary share Basic (0.31 ) 0.27 0.04 Diluted (0.31 ) 0.26 0.04 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 66,906,125 275,001,781 275,001,781 Diluted 66,906,125 286,032,181 286,032,181





Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD Net income 12,386 73,335 10,682 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 20,074 29,903 4,356 Adjusted net income 32,460 103,238 15,038 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (20,791 ) 73,335 10,682 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 20,074 29,903 4,356 Adjusted net (loss)/income per ordinary share (717 ) 103,238 15,038 Basic (0.01 ) 0.38 0.05 Diluted (0.01 ) 0.36 0.05 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 66,906,125 275,001,781 275,001,781 Diluted 66,906,125 286,032,181 286,032,181



