Global Meat Testing Market Analysis & Forecast Report, 2017-2019 & 2025

The report predicts the global meat testing market to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global meat testing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on meat testing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on meat testing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global meat testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global meat testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing adulteration in the meat product

2) Restraints

Lack of awareness among the consumers about the meat adulteration

3) Opportunities

Growing government regulation about the food safety and consumer health

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the meat testing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the meat testing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global meat testing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Meat Testing Market Highlights

2.2. Meat Testing Market Projection

2.3. Meat Testing Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Meat Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Target Tested

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sample Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Meat Testing Market



4. Meat Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Meat Testing Market by Target Tested

5.1. Pathogens

5.2. Species

5.3. GMOS

5.4. Allergens

5.5. Mycotoxins

5.6. Heavy Metals

5.7. Veterinary Drug Residues

5.8. Other Target Tests



6. Global Meat Testing Market by Sample Type

6.1. Meat

6.1.1. Poultry

6.1.2. Pork

6.1.3. Beef

6.1.4. Sheep & Goat Meat

6.1.5. Other Meat

6.2. Seafood



7. Global Meat Testing Market by Technology

7.1. Traditional Testing

7.2. Rapid Testing



8. Global Meat Testing Market by Form

8.1. Raw Meat

8.2. Processed Meat



9. Global Meat Testing Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Meat Testing Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. LGC Group

10.2.2. Romer Labs Inc.

10.2.3. Genetic ID Inc.

10.2.4. Microbac Laboratories Inc.

10.2.5. AsureQuality Limited

10.2.6. Bureau Veritas S.A.

10.2.7. TV SD

10.2.8. Merieux NutriSciences

10.2.9. ALS Limited

10.2.10. Intertek Group plc



