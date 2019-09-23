Consumers will choose from high-quality plans loaded with extras this open enrollment season

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has the top-rated private health plans in New York state, according to recent NCQA Health Insurance Plan Ratings. The health plan is also rated among the top plans in the nation in the areas of consumer experience, prevention, and treatment.

“At CDPHP, we pride ourselves on providing superior, locally-based customer service,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO, CDPHP. “These ratings will undoubtedly serve as an important tool for consumers shopping for health care coverage this fall,” added Bennett.

NCQA rates plans on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the highest score and 1 is the lowest. Plans were scored on consumer experience, prevention, and treatment, as well as NCQA accreditation.

Below is a breakdown of how all CDPHP plans are rated for 2019-2020:

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Commercial (HMO) – 5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network Commercial (HMO/POS) – 5 out of 5

CDPHP Universal Benefits, Inc. – Commercial (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network – Self-Funded (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Medicaid (HMO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Medicare (HMO) – 4.5 out of 5

CDPHP is thrilled to complement our award-winning health plans with a suite of extras for 2020, including:

A newly-redesigned My CDPHP app - The new CDPHP app gives members easy access to benefit details, claims status, financial information, and more.

Brook – Members with diabetes can use this free personal health assistant to track and monitor blood glucose and A1c levels.

Doctor On Demand – The nation’s leading telemedicine app that offers a cost-effective alternative to urgent care or the emergency room.

$600 fitness reimbursement – Commercial CDPHP members and their families who join a gym and show proof of use will receive up to a $600 reimbursement toward their membership fees.

CaféWell – CDPHP will continue its close partnership with CaféWell, a health optimization platform offering customized healthy living programs.

Zipongo – Zipongo makes healthy eating fun! Members can download the nutrition app for free to help with grocery shopping, meal planning, and more.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

