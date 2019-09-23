Utah Municipal Power Agency and sPower Sign Agreement to Bring Clean Power to Utah

Utah celebrates beginning stages of 80 MW solar project as it welcomes the Solar Power International Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Sept. 23, 2019 -- Utah Municipal Power Agency (UMPA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with sPower, a Salt Lake City based leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), to provide renewable clean power to six Utah cities. The announcement comes as Salt Lake City prepares to welcome Solar Power International, the largest solar show in North America with over 20,000 registered attendees. People from all over the world have the opportunity to enjoy all of the hotels, restaurants and activities that the city has to offer.

The new solar project, to be constructed in Juab County, will be providing 80 MWac energy for member cities within UMPA and represents a capital expenditure of approximately $80 million into the County. Clover Creek Solar will be located on approximately 560-acres on the west side of Mona Lake in Juab County.

Since 1980, UMPA has been the electrical provider to Provo, Spanish Fork, Nephi, Salem, Manti and Levan. UMPA strives to develop a reliable and economical power supply program in order to meet the electric power and energy needs of its members. Clover Creek Solar will allow UMPA to meet this goal in a clean and sustainable way.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi stated, “since becoming mayor, we have been pushing for adding more renewable sources to Provo’s electricity mix. For some time, we have watched the growth of roof top solar in our community and now we will be adding this large solar project to the mix. Provo has been very active in reducing its carbon footprint based on the efforts of Provo’s Sustainability Committee and our energy efficiency programs. We are grateful for the employees at Provo Power in providing reliable service and keeping our lights on.”

The solar industry is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the nation, projected to grow another 7% in 2019. Before becoming Utah’s 3rd District Representative, John Curtis served as Mayor for Provo and was instrumental in promoting a sustainable and renewable energy path for UMPA. Congressman Curtis stated, "this solar project is wonderful news for Provo and UMPA member cities and will offer a dependable and sustainable energy source for residents and businesses in my district. I want to continue the dialogue of a diverse national energy strategy, which includes renewables like solar, while improving our environment and air quality for a sustainable future. Clover Creek Solar is a great example of how to protect the environment and provide clean energy to our local cities, while also providing jobs and a positive economic impact to rural Utah.” During the 4 to 6 months of construction, Clover Creek Solar will employ approximately 300 construction workers. While construction is time limited, this project represents a significant capital expenditure in the county, and will boost local wages and provide a positive impact to the local economy.

sPower operates over 1,650 MW of wind and solar power at facilities across the United States. Although the company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Clover Creek Solar will be the company’s first utility scale project developed in its home state. At its corporate headquarters, sPower employs a professional staff of more than117 employees, including engineers, attorneys and developers. “We are excited to be a long-term neighbor in Juab County and look forward to creating supportive relationships with the county, school district and other local businesses. Developing solar power in Utah is important to sPower, because we live, work and play here – it is our home,” said sPower CEO Ryan Creamer. “Working cooperatively towards a common goal with UMPA, Rocky Mountain Power and numerous other teams has been critical in bringing this agreement together. I am proud of this milestone and the hard work that has been demonstrated to date.”

“I have served on the UMPA Board for over 12 years and am delighted to be involved in bringing this large solar project into our supply mix” said Spanish Fork Mayor and current UMPA Board Member Steven Leifson “For the past several years, we have been working on replacing a coal-fired contract that soon will expire. We are pleased to be able to partner with sPower, a Utah based company, and secure a long-term contract for clean renewable energy at a low cost which will serve our communities well into the future.”

Utah has an excellent solar resource and rural Utah has seen nearly 800 MWs of solar built in the last five years. “Utah is among the most energy rich states in the Nation with some of the best solar and other renewable resources that compliment conventional energy resources to deliver new, clean energy solutions,” highlighted Dr. Laura Nelson, Governor Herbert’s Energy Advisor and Executive Director of his Office of Energy Development. “As Utah continues to grow, we recognize the value of a diverse, clean energy portfolio to deliver on our economic, energy and environmental goals. Solar provides an excellent option for meeting growth and delivering new production for clean, robust energy system.”

sPower will be the owner and operator of the Clover Creek project and looks forward to continued work in its home state of Utah.

About sPower:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, sPower is one of the fastest-growing utility-scale renewable energy companies in the United States. sPower owns and operates more than 155 utility and commercial distribution electrical generation systems and has a portfolio of solar and wind assets exceeding 13.0 GW between operation, construction, and development. As a vertically integrated platform, with technology neutrality, sPower develops projects at the lowest cost; funds projects from development through operations; and provides access to a mature, highly viable pipeline of projects. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation.

sPower provides renewable energy for a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.spower.com.

About UMPA:

Utah Municipal Power Agency is a joint action and interlocal of the State of Utah established in 1980 as an all-requirement energy provider. UMPA is governed by a six-member board consisting of the mayor or a council member from each member city (Levan, Manti, Nephi, Provo, Salem & Spanish Fork). UMPA provides all power supply by means of contracts or ownership of generating facilities, transmission management services, forecasting and scheduling, and other services to its six public power utilities.

