Medical Polymers Market to Witness a CAGR of 9.17% During 2019-2025 - Development of Smart Polymers Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Polymers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global medical polymers market to grow with a CAGR of 9.17% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global medical polymers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on medical polymers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on medical polymers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical polymers market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical polymers market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Expanding medical devices market

Growing demand for home healthcare treatment

Rise in the geriatric population

2) Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices

3) Opportunities

Development of smart polymers

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical polymers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical polymers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical polymers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Polymers Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Polymers Market Projection

2.3. Medical Polymers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Medical Polymers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Polymers Market



4. Medical Polymers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical Polymers Market by Product

5.1. Medical Fibers and Resins

5.2. Medical Elastomers

5.3. Biodegradable Medical Plastics



6. Global Medical Polymers Market by Application

6.1. Medical Devices and Equipment

6.2. Medical Packaging

6.3. Other Applications



7. Global Medical Polymers Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Polymers Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. BASF SE

8.2.2. Bayer Material Science AG

8.2.3. Celanese Corporation

8.2.4. DSM N.V.

8.2.5. E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company

8.2.6. Eastman Chemical

8.2.7. Formosa Plastics Corporation U.S.A.

8.2.8. Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co. Ltd.

8.2.9. Dow Chemical Company

8.2.10. Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iv97a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.