Global Ceramic Coatings Market Report, 2017-2019 & 2025 - New Technology Developments & Emerging Markets Present Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global ceramic coating market to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global ceramic coating market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on ceramic coating market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on ceramic coating market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ceramic coating market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ceramic coating market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Plasma sprayed coating in semiconductors & electronics equipment

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Rising aerospace thermal applications

2) Restraints

The requirement of high cost

3) Opportunities

New technology developments and emerging markets

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ceramic coating market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ceramic coating market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ceramic coating market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Ceramic Coating Market Highlights

2.2. Ceramic Coating Market Projection

2.3. Ceramic Coating Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Ceramic Coating Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user Industry

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Ceramic Coating Market



4. Ceramic Coating Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Ceramic Coating Market by Type

5.1. Carbide

5.2. Nitride

5.3. Oxide

5.4. Other Types



6. Global Ceramic Coating Market by Technology

6.1. Thermal Spray

6.2. Physical Vapor Deposition

6.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

6.4. Atmospheric Outer Spray

6.5. Other Technologies



7. Global Ceramic Coating Market by End-user Industry

7.1. Aerospace and Defense

7.2. Transportation

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Energy and Power

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Other End-user Industries



8. Global Ceramic Coating Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ceramic Coating Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

9.2.2. Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd.

9.2.3. Bodycote PLC

9.2.4. APS Materials Inc.

9.2.5. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

9.2.6. Aremco Products Inc.

9.2.7. Saint Gobain S.A.

9.2.8. Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.

9.2.9. Keronite Group Limited

9.2.10. Morgan Technical Ceramics

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3zf8v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.