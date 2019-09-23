Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market to hit $2,700.9 Million by 2025 – Insights on Therapy Type (Inhibitor Eradication and Hemostatic), Key Drivers, Top Players, Major Trends and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The steady growth rate is attributed to rising incidence of acquired hemophilia in elderly population and effective implementation of treatment regimen worldwide

The "Global Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Size 2018 by Therapy (Inhibitor Eradication Therapy and Hemostatic Therapy), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global acquired hemophilia treatment market is set to reach USD 2,700.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%. The clinical manifestation associated with acquired hemophilia is provoked or spontaneous unexplained bleeding with delayed activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) in patients with no previous hereditary association with coagulopathy. Researchers throughout the globe is actively engaged in developing guidelines for the accurate diagnosis of acquired hemophilia due to its overlapping clinical manifestations with other autoimmune disease. The exorbitant cost associated with the bypassing agents employed as hemostatic therapy to control bleeding episodes will hamper the acquired hemophilia treatment market growth.

The key biopharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of drugs employed for the treatment of acquired hemophilia are Baxter Healthcare Corporation, BioXcel Corporation, Genetech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Ferring B.V., Mylan N.V., Novo Nordisk, Sanofi SA, Shire, Plc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The treatment of acquired hemophilia comprises two pronged approach, control incessant bleeding episodes and subsequently reducing the inhibitor titer against clotting factor VIII in the blood serum. Physicians worldwide usually prefer bypassing agents such as FEIBA and NovoSeven RT for managing major bleeding complications in hemorrhage of vital internal organs. Desmopressin and Obizur are employed to counter minor bleeding complications due to hemorrhage of peripheral blood vessels by increasing the circulating blood plasma levels of clotting factor VIII in the human body. Eradication inhibitor therapy comprises first line agents of alone or drug combination of prednisolone and immunosuppressant such as cyclophosphamide, azathioprine etc., to reduce the inhibitor titer volume against clotting factor VIII. Monoclonal antibodies such as rituximab and emicizumab are used as second line inhibitor eradication therapy in patients showing resistant to steroid and cytotoxic agents.

North America is currently dominating the regional segment for acquired hemophilia treatment market. The key parameters responsible for its supreme market growth are rising public health awareness regarding autoimmune disease leading to early disease diagnosis and treatment. As per the latest research findings brought forward by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence rate of acquired hemophilia in the United States is 0.2 to 1 per million people. Affordable reimbursement scenario for medicines employed for treating acquired hemophilia in federally funded hemophilia care centers will further strengthen the market growth in the region. Europe represents 31.8% market share on account of presence of key players such as Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Shire, Plc., Novo Nordisk and GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., which determines the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific holds 16.4% market share and is keen to register rampant growth during the forecast period on account of rising prevalence of acquired hemophilia in elderly population and developing healthcare infrastructure.

