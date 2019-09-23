NuoDB to Join Intel, & Temenos at SIBOS 2019 to Demonstrate the Power of Distributed SQL Databases

Cloud-first initiatives require modern database technology to deliver core banking services in the cloud

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, MA, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuoDB, the distributed SQL database company, will be at the 2019 SIBOS event, showcasing how banks and other financial institutions can harness the power of a distributed SQL database as they transition critical banking applications from on premises to the cloud. Taking place September 23rd through the 26th in London, SIBOS is widely considered the world’s premier financial services event. NuoDB will be in the Temenos booth #L122 and Google Cloud booth #P124. The team will demonstrate how moving SQL databases and applications to the cloud can deliver necessary scalability and performance while ensuring resiliency and efficiency.

Join NuoDB on Monday, September 23 in the Temenos booth #L122 at 12 pm to learn how NuoDB and Temenos are enabling enterprise digital transformations.

Next, visit the Google Cloud booth #P124 to learn how enterprises can make the most of what the cloud has to offer from Intel® OptaneTM DC persistent memory, Google Cloud Platform, and NuoDB’s distributed SQL database.

Monday Sept. 23 - 2:00 pm

Tuesday Sept. 24 - 11:00 am

Wednesday Sept. 25 - 10:00 am

Thursday Sept. 26 - 9:00 am



Following the event, NuoDB will host a live webinar on October 2nd to explore how banks can accelerate their move to cloud using NuoDB’s distributed SQL database on Google Cloud, powered by Intel’s data-centric technologies. Register for the webinar.



Webinar Details

Title: The Tech You Need to Supercharge Critical Banking Apps

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Time: 11:00am EDT (8:00am PDT | 3:00pm GMT)

Registration link: http://bit.ly/2IeS4rN



Competition and Compliance Driving Cloud Adoption

Financial institutions around the globe are facing increased competition in core banking services. To remain competitive and stay ahead of evolving regulations, many are modernizing their IT infrastructure and adopting cloud-first strategies for their business-critical applications. Those include key business functions such as payment processing, mortgage applications, and fraud prevention. Legacy databases pose a significant challenge to application modernization as they rely on an architecture that wasn’t designed for a cloud-first world.



NuoDB’s cloud-native distributed SQL database enables financial services organizations to deliver application transformation without re-architecting every application. NuoDB’s technology makes it significantly easier for banks to transition their critical applications to the cloud, satisfying evolving customer needs while benefiting from significant operational cost savings.



To learn more about how NuoDB addresses the database demands for banking institutions, read our case study, “Expanding Cloud SQL Database Solutions with Google Cloud, Intel and NuoDB.”





For more information about our distributed SQL database, visit www.nuodb.com.



About NuoDB

Founded in 2010, NuoDB is a cloud-native distributed SQL database funded by market leaders, led by industry veterans, and built on the radical notion that a database should never be what holds your applications or business back.

We’ve liberated the enterprise-critical database from its inherent limitations, monolithic architecture, and complacent service providers, and replaced it with scale-out simplicity, continuous availability, transactional consistency, and true partnership. So you can take back control of your database, and do more.

NuoDB. The database to build your future on.

