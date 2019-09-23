Global Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2019-2025 - Development of New Intelligent Transport Systems Present Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Electrification Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global vehicle electrification market to grow with a CAGR of 9.73% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global vehicle electrification market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on vehicle electrification market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on vehicle electrification market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vehicle electrification market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vehicle electrification market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for lightweight and fuel efficient cars

Growing demand for electric vehicles

Rise in the number of government initiatives to promote vehicle electrification

2) Restraints

Lack of infrastructure

3) Opportunities

Development of new intelligent transport systems

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vehicle electrification market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vehicle electrification market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vehicle electrification market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Vehicle Electrification Market Highlights

2.2. Vehicle Electrification Market Projection

2.3. Vehicle Electrification Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Vehicle Electrification Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Hybridization

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Vehicle Electrification Market



4. Vehicle Electrification Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Product Type

5.1. Start/stop System

5.2. Electric Power Steering (EPS)

5.3. Liquid Heater PTC

5.4. Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

5.5. Starter Motor & Alternator

5.6. Actuators

5.7. Other Products



6. Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Hybridization

6.1. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

6.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

6.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.4. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



7. Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Vehicle Electrification Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Vehicle Electrification Market by Hybridization

7.1.3. North America Vehicle Electrification Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vehicle Electrification Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.2. Continental AG

8.2.3. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

8.2.4. Denso Corporation

8.2.5. TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

8.2.6. Aptiv PLC

8.2.7. Nexteer Automotive

8.2.8. Borgwarner Inc.

8.2.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.2.10. Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

8.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx6jj6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.