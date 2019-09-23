LoRa Alliance® to Show How to Achieve Operational Excellence for Smart Buildings at Intelligent Building Systems (IBS) Paris 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), will exhibit and speak at the upcoming 10th edition of Intelligent Building Systems (IBS) on 2 and 3 October in Paris’ exhibition center Porte de Versailles. The LoRa Alliance’s booth will be supported by a rich and varied group of our members; no fewer than ten companies will showcase their LoRaWAN solutions adapted for smart buildings. Participating companies include: Capgemini, Decentlab, Microshare, myDevices, Open Sensors, OrbiWise, Robustel, Skiply, Sysdev and TEKTELIC.



This new edition of IBS, a key Smart Building event since 2010, is part of a process of reflection and exchange aimed at promoting a European vision of "resilient, inclusive and connected" technical and energy building management through a comprehensive range of services for occupants. More than 7,000 visitors with high decision-making power are expected.

Additionally, LoRa Alliance Ambassadors Charles Paumelle from Microshare and Christophe Fouillé from Objenious will join a roundtable on the theme of “’Sustainability and Green Buildings,’’ taking place 3 October from 14:00 - 15:00 CEST.

Live booth demonstrations of smart building applications using LoRaWAN will include:

Decentlab: Indoor Ambiance Monitoring Demo

Microshare and Skiply: Smart Building and Management of Outsourced Services

myDevices: Ready-to-Deploy Workplace Occupancy Demo

OrbiWise and Sysdev: Structural Health Monitoring Demo

Open Sensors: Analytics for Smart Building Management Demo

Robustel: Long-Distance Data Transmission Demo

TEKTELIC: End-to-end Smart City and Building Solution

Interested in learning more? View the full demo descriptions on our website.

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low-power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated “things” to the Internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bidirectional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.



Media Contacts LoRa Alliance emma.pearce@lora-alliance.com Kiterocket elawson@kiterocket.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.