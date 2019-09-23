Inphi Announces Volume Production Shipments of 100Gbps and 400Gbps Porrima PAM4 Platform for Mass-Scale Cloud Data Center Networks

Industry’s First Production Ready 56Gbaud PAM DSP with Linear TIA and Drivers Delivers Unprecedented Performance and Power Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECOC 2019 – Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it’s first to production of a 100Gbps and 400Gbps Single-Lambda Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) platform for the next frontier of data center and cloud networking. Inphi’s Porrima™ PAM4 platform is a complete 56GBaud solution, with linear TIA and drivers, for the optical network infrastructure including mass-scale cloud data center, service provider and enterprise networks.



“Production availability of our Porrima PAM4 platform is aligned well with the data center expansion and is critical to meeting the rapidly increasing bandwidth needs in today’s cloud computing and hyper-scale data center environments,” said Eric Hayes, SVP, Networking Interconnect at Inphi. “Inphi continues to expand its technology and market leadership position in PAM4 data center and cloud infrastructure, and as a result are seeing a tremendous amount customer design win momentum supporting our now six generations of DSP developments. Inphi continues to drive next generation optical designs providing an ease of use API-based DSP software suite that achieves quick time-to-market with the right trade-offs in power and performance for data center optical interconnects.”

“Large scale cloud data centers continue to expand, but operators want better 400GbE components and more competitive pricing—lower cost per bit—before they transition to this speed,” states Andrew Schmitt, Directing Analyst at Cignal AI. “Inphi’s PAM4 DSP leads the market in addressing these needs and now that it is shipping in production, it will help catalyze the transition to high volume 400GbE.”

Porrima PAM4 DSP Product Family:

Porrima PAM4 DSP IC provides a full bi-directional interface with host ASICs that have 28GBaud PAM4and NRZ electrical interfaces, while bridging to 56GBaud optics. The product family can support PAM4 or NRZ signaling, and both Retiming and Gearbox functionality with packaging specifically designed for the following optics modules:

Porrima 400G – 8x56Gbps PAM4 <-> 4x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP-DD/oSFP/COBO

Porrima 100G – 4x25Gbps NRZ <-> 1x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP

Porrima 100G – 2x50Gbps PAM4 <-> 1x100Gbps PAM4 for QSFP/uQSFP/SFP-DD

Porrima Linear Drivers:

The IN5630DE/IN5634SE is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear driver for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:

Excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances

Low-power modulator driver in small package or in bare die form

Porrima Linear TIA’s:

The IN5661TA/5664TA is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:



Wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes

Low-power and small form factor



About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com .

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Corporate Contact:

Kim Markle

Inphi Corporation

kmarkle@inphi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.