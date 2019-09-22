OJ C318 ammonium nitrate initiation expiry review

Notice of initiation of an expiry review of the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of ammonium nitrate originating in Russia

Notice of initiation of an expiry review of the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of ammonium nitrate originating in Russia

Notice of initiation of an expiry review of the anti-dumping measures applicable to imports of ammonium nitrate originating in Russia

C/2019/6654

OJ C 318, 23.9.2019, p. 6–17 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)