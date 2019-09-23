Nokia steps up commitments to limit global warming to 1.5°C

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia recognizes the imperative to take action and do more to limit global warming to 1.5°C and is revisiting current commitments and means to achieve this.

Connectivity and 5G will be essential tools to ensure that the 1.5°C scenario is achievable, enabling smarter processes, smarter use of resources and better energy efficiency for all businesses.

1.5°C scenario will not be achieved without global co-operation. Ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, Nokia calls for other businesses and leaders to join the accord and work together to achieve meaningful progress.

23 September 2019

Espoo, Finland – Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia, today announces the company’s commitment to reset its science-based emission reduction targets in line with the goal to limit average rises in temperatures to 1.5°C. Nokia joins a coalition of global business, civil society, and UN leaders in responding to what the latest climate science indicates is needed to limit the worst consequences of climate change.

In 2017, Nokia was among the first of 100 companies in the world to commit to reduce emissions in line with the landmark Paris climate agreement. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed that further action and increased commitments are needed to truly make a difference.

In response to this, Nokia is now among the first 87 companies to accelerate its commitments and recalibrate its emissions targets to do its part to limit global warming to maximum 1.5°C.

The company is well positioned to help to achieve this target. 5G, as a ‘natively green’ next-generation mobile connectivity solution, is more energy efficient, meaning energy consumption per bit is heavily reduced compared to 4G. More than that, 5G will drive industries and communities towards digitalization, automation and advanced analytics. For instance, a 5G-enabled factory can have more environmentally sustainable and efficient processes through predictive maintenance, on-demand manufacturing and use of smart logistics.

Nokia is applying R&D efforts to ensure that its products and solutions are more efficient than ever, decreasing both energy bills and carbon emissions for customers. One example is Nokia’s ReefShark chipset, which can reduce the power consumption of base stations by up to 64% while simultaneous improving performance. Another is Nokia’s unique liquid cooling system, which can reduce a base station’s CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

In addition, Nokia is improving its own operations through digitization and looking closely at ways to reduce travel and emissions throughout the company. By addressing these priority areas, Nokia is committed to further progressing the changes it has already made.

Rajeev Suri, Nokia President and CEO said:

“I am proud to say that we are speeding up our commitments to be in line with the new scientific consensus to limit global warming to 1.5°C. This means operational improvements, but even more importantly, increased focus to enable digitalization and connectivity to unlock major environmental efficiencies across industries and society. The climate crisis is real, but so are the tools to fight it, and we can win this fight if we act together.”

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

