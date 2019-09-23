Therapeutic Himalayan "Salt Cave" opening in Wilmington. NC

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Cave, Inc. has announced the opening of Native Salt Cave and Wellness at 1540 South 2nd Street, Suite 130, Wilmington, North Carolina.The company opened in July of 2019 and features massage, Reiki, spiritual sessions, sound healing, and of course, its Himalayan salt cave.The cave was designed by Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, North America’s foremost expert in Himilayan salt and a pioneer in the salt cave industry.“The Native salt cave is state-of-the-art and features the most recent technological advances available,” said Dr. Margaret. “It is an original design, unlike anything I’ve ever created.”Native features both a main cave seating up to 12 adults, as well as a children’s cave that doubles as a treatment room. With hourly Himalayan salt sessions and a robust schedule of available services and classes, the center is open daily from 11 AM until 7 PM. Salt cave sessions are regularly priced at $40 per person per 45-minute session, but new client discounts, packages, and membership plans are also available.Native’s founder, Andrea Kearns, had been a massage therapist at the popular Montauk Salt Cave on Long Island, also designed by Dr. Margaret, and had witnessed benefits for herself, her clients, and her son as she attempted to find natural treatments for his allergies. This personal experience inspired her to create her own center in North Carolina.To learn more about Dr. Margaret Smiechowski and her salt cave design and construction business, please visit www.saltcavebuilder.com



