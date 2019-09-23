The Iroquois Group and InsuredMine Announce New Offering for Iroquois Members

The Iroquois Group & InsuredMine (IM) announced that they have entered into an agreement to offer Iroquois® members a Preferred Purchase Program on IM platform.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iroquois Groupand InsuredMine announced that they have entered into an agreement to offer Iroquoismembers a Preferred Purchase Program. The Preferred Purchase Program provides insurance agencies that are members of The Iroquois Group with significant discounts on the InsuredMine platform of products and services.“As one of the largest networks of independent insurance agencies in the United States, The Iroquois Group provides important benefits to its members,” said David Ward, Managing Partner of Iroquois South. “We are pleased to now add to this list of benefits the Preferred Pricing Program for InsuredMine’ agency software solution for sales, engagement, analytics, and mobile apps.”Jacob King, Chief Solutions Officer of InsuredMine, added, “now Iroquois members will have access to InsuredMine’s products and services, which offer best-in-class product value in core areas of insurance agency technology including Sales, Engagement, and Mobile Apps at significantly discounted prices.”To learn more about the Preferred Purchase Program for Iroquois Group members, please call 469.616.1821 or email Jacob(at)Insuredmine(dot)com.About the Iroquois Group:The Iroquois Group is one of the oldest and largest networks of P&C insurance agencies in the country today, with more than 2,200 Member Agents nationwide. Independent Agencies with premium from $2 million to more than $100 million strengthen their independence by joining Iroquois to increase revenue, profits, and agency value. To learn more about The Iroquois Group, please call 1.716.373.5511 or visit the Web site at: http://www IroquoisGroup .com.About InsuredMine Inc.:InsuredMine is solving agencies' problems of trying to piecemeal together technology solutions in an effort to improve their client’s experiences and sales management. InsuredMine fills the void by offering an entirely new interface, customer management system, and mobility solution while being an add-on to any Agency Management System. It helps Agents with sales, engagement, analytics, and mobility so they can optimize and grow their agency with an all-in-one agency software. It allows agencies to segment, visualize, and take action with their data by taking Big Data’s tools or predictive analytics and machine learning and letting the independent agent apply those tools. InsuredMine strives to delight its customers by solving their day-to-day business problems through leveraging technology, and automating high-frequency low-value work so Agencies can focus on low-frequency high-value business deals.InsuredMine Inc. is located in Richardson, TexasTo learn more about InsuredMine Agency Software, please call the company at 1.469.616.1821 or visit the InsuredMine Web site at: http://www.insuredmine.com Iroquois Group Contact:Chuck Massaro7106-373-5511, ext 311cmassaro@iroquoisgroup.comInsuredMine Contact:Jacob KingInsuredMine, Inc.1.469.616.1821Jacob(at)Insuredmine(dot)com.



