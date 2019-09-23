List Self Storage (List) and the Storage Business Owners Alliance (SBOA) to Host Educational Summit

Complimentary event will be held in Fort Lauderdale, FL

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- List Self Storage (“List”) (ListSelfStorage.com), the national online platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, and the Storage Business Owners Alliance, LLC. (“SBOA”) (TheSBOA.com), the premier buying group for self-storage owners and operators nationwide, will host a self-storage summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 12-13, 2019 at the Renaissance Fort Lauderdale Cruise Port Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The free two-day event is open to all attendees and will feature presentations from industry veterans including Mike Mele of the Self Storage Advisory Group (SSAG) of Cushman & Wakefield, Thomas Brooks of PTI Security Systems, Ben Macfarland of SROA Capital and Kenneth Cox of Newmark Knight Frank Self Storage Group. In addition, guests can expect to meet with vendors in order to gain knowledge of products and services.

“Our goal at the SBOA is to bring our clients the opportunity to capitalize on vendor partnerships to improve efficiency, save money and enhance revenues, while staying on the cutting edge of technology as a trusted advisor in a changing industry,” stated SBOA Executive Vice President Jeniece Carter-Rae.

“The summit provides an ideal setting for self-storage professionals to network with and learn from industry experts,” commented Alison DeJaeger, president of List.

The List Self Storage and SBOA Educational Summit will showcase prominent vendors and brokerages in the self-storage industry including StorTrack, CubeSmart, Storable, Newmark Knight Frank Self Storage Group, BMSGRP, Global Office Solutions, BSC Group, FLEX Building Systems, Self Storage Advisory Group (SSAG) of Cushman & Wakefield, Absolute Storage Management, Argus Self Storage Sales Network, PTI Security Systems, Life Storage, SBOA Tenant Insurance and others.

For more information, please email List Self Storage at Info@ListSelfStorage.com or the SBOA at Info@TheSBOA.com.

About List Self Storage

Founded in 2015, List Self Storage, a national platform for buying and selling self-storage facilities, has hosted more than $2 billion in self-storage, conversion and development properties for sale nationwide. The website also features a comprehensive online vendor directory for all aspects of developing, building, purchasing, financing, managing and selling a facility. For more information, visit ListSelfStorage.com.

About SBOA

The SBOA features pre-negotiated discounts with more than 30 industry-leading vendors for the benefit of its 7,000+ member-facilities within the self-storage industry. To sign up for SBOA or to learn more about these affiliate programs, visit TheSBOA.com.



