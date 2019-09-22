Ambassador to Italy recognizes Angolan residents

Rome, ANGOLA, September 22 - The Angolan ambassador to Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim, delivered Friday, certificates of merit to Angolans residing in that European country, who stood out in the promotion of patriotic and cultural values.,

The recognition was the highlight of the celebration of the Nation's Founder and National Hero Day, António Agostinho Neto, which took place at the Museo della Civiltà in the Italian capital.

Among the distinguished, the highlight was the international footballer Bartolomeu Quissanga “Bastos”, of Lazio of Italy, and the singer Tasha Rodrigues, who toasted those presents with one of the numbers in her repertoire.

The Day of the Founder of the Nation and National Hero was celebrated in Rome with a focus on the restoration of patriotic values and the preservation of António Agostinho Neto's legacy.

At the ceremony, the ambassador encouraged community members to support, in a spirit of unity, efforts for ongoing changes in the country, such as the moralization of society and the diversification of the economy to end poverty.“

As a community, exemplary citizens will be stronger and stronger if they strengthen the capacity of knowledge and education associates to continue building moral, cultural, ethical and patriotic values, with examples such as that of Agostinho Neto, and other heroes and nationalists in various spheres, ”she said.

Maria de Fátima Jardim was flanked by the Angolan ambassador to the Holy See, Paulino Baptista, and the chairperson of the Angolan Associations Forum in Italy, Januário Talane.

The ambassador added that “the strategic thinking of Agostinho Neto confirmed that, around freedom and independence, a united and meritorious people must revise in their legacy, to build an increasingly prosperous future, without forgetting to reinforce and defend patriotic values as the common good.”

