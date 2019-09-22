Minister Creed launches Annual Review and Outlook 2019

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today launched the “Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2019”.

The Annual Review and Outlook is produced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and includes up-to-date information and statistical analysis from a variety of sources, to provide a detailed overview of Ireland’s agri-food sector and an outlook for the future. This year’s publication includes chapters on the agri-food sector & the economy, farm incomes & structures, agricultural commodities & inputs, trade, the environment, forestry, marine and EU & international policy.

Minister Creed stated, “The agri-food sector is Ireland’s most important indigenous industry. Irish food is produced by thousands of farmers, fishermen and agri-food companies around the country, providing employment for 173,000 people, and is particularly important in rural and coastal areas. In 2018 Irish food exports went to over 180 markets worldwide and were valued at €13.7 billion”.

A strong evidence base is essential for policy formation and implementation and the information and statistics included in the Annual Review and Outlook assist in policy analysis and debate in the sector. Case studies highlight topics such as: Irish whiskey; women in agriculture; the Clean Oceans Initiative; the increasing importance of various third country markets; the changing landscape of agricultural markets; and social farming initiatives funded through the “Rural Innovation and Development Fund”,

Minister Creed concluded “As a food exporting nation, the agri-food sector has to constantly evolve in response to major international policy developments. While the current Food Wise strategy has been instrumental in providing a framework for the sustainable growth of the sector, like all strategic plans, it must evolve and respond to rapidly changing circumstances. I recently launched a public consultation for a new agri-food strategy to 2030. While we are embarking on this policy process against a background of considerable change and uncertainty, for example in relation to Brexit and CAP reform, which makes it more important than ever that we come together to agree a coherent plan for the sector to 2030. This is an opportunity for all involved to have their say and I look forward to receiving everyone’s input. The Annual Review and Outlook is an invaluable resource in this regard”.

Note for Editors:

Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2019 can be found on the Department’s website at https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/publications/2019/

Food Wise 2025: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/foodwise2025/

Public consultation on Ireland’s agri-food strategy to 2030: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/customerservice/publicconsultations/

ENDS

Date Released: 22 September 2019