The Clock is Ticking on Fall Bed & Breakfast Getaways at Colorado Springs' Holden House

Fall is the perfect time to visit Holden House and the Pikes Peak region A hike in the Pikes Peak region is the perfect afternoon leaf peeping experience Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and Mueller State Park are great day hike excursions for autumn views of Pikes Peak

Colorado Springs' Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn offers fall aspen leaf peeping discount packages

There's gold in them thar hills! and there's no time like the fall season to enjoy gold in Colorado's high country and Holden House, the perfect place to stay when aspen leaf peeping.” — Holden House Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You've heard the phrase, "There's gold in them thar hills!" and there's no time like the fall season to enjoy gold in Colorado's high country while staying at a romantic bed and breakfast inn. Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in Colorado Springs is the perfect place to base your day excursions for aspen leaf peeping. The innkeepers at Holden House will point you to the best aspen gold colors, just a short drive to take a hike or windshield tour of the Pikes Peak region's beautiful and amazing scenery.

One of the best fall tours is to drive up U.S. Highway 24 West and take in the majestic scenery and the heritage of Ute Pass toward the town of Cripple Creek, a historic gold mining region. On the way, you will see splashes of golden and peach colored aspens. One possible stop might be Mueller State Park along State Highway 67, where both moderate and challenging trails will welcome you. If you're in the mood for more moderate walking trails, continue along Highway 24 west to Teller County 1, where the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers winding paths among large petrified tree stumps. Once a pre-volcanic valley of gigantic Redwoods, this National Monument is one natural wonder you won't want to miss. Along the way, this beautiful valley surrounds you and offers a rare east-looking view of America's Mountain, Pikes Peak, which is most often viewed from a westward perspective from Colorado Springs. If you continue along Teller County Road 1 and Highway 67, you'll end up in the towns of Cripple Creek and nearby Victor which offer a historic glimpse into Colorado's rich mining history, including a District Museum, the Molly Kathleen Mine Tour, The Old Homestead "Parlor House" and gaming district with slots to try your hand at winning your own jackpot. Victor, the small town near Cripple Creek is known as the City of Mines and some back roads on well maintained gravel take you along some amazing scenic overviews.

Just in time for fall, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is offering two great savings specials where guests can take advantage of these discounts when they #BookDirect through the www.HoldenHouse.com website or call the inn directly at 888-565-3980 to speak personally to an innkeeper. Guests won't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy the fall colors and reserve your romantic suite for two. This special offer is only valid when booking directly through the inn's website or calling direct and cannot be applied when booking through Online Travel Agent (OTA) websites.

STAY 3 GET 3rd FREE! Stay 3 nights and receive the 3rd night free anytime of the week! Full amount of reservation due when booking and non-refundable. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid through November 15, 2019.

STAY 2 GET 2nd 50% off MIDWEEK: Stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive 50% off your 2nd night! Non-refundable and full amount of stay required when making reservation. Cannot be combined with other discounts or added to existing reservations. Valid through November 14, 2019.

Holden House1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn caters to couples and single travelers, featuring all suites with private bath, sitting area, fireplace, one queen or king bed, full gourmet breakfast, afternoon wine social, 24-hour coffee, tea and homemade cookies. Lovely verandahs, porch swings, rocking chairs and a secluded garden with fountains add to the ambiance. Breakfast served en suite and other add-on packages are also available on the inn's official website at www.HoldenHouse.com. The inn is centrally located near the historic district of Old Colorado City and convenient to attractions, hiking trails, museums, shopping and dining.

Explore Colorado-Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument - Holden House YouTube Channel



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.