Head of State on his way to New York

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 21 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, traveled at 09h34 this Saturday (21st) to New York (USA), where he will participate in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.,

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Head of State received farewell greetings from Vice President Bornito de Sousa, Luanda Governor Luther Rescova and members of the Government.

According to a note from the Civil House, in the US the Angolan Head of State's agenda includes a speech in the plenary of leaders from around the world, on the 24th of this month.

João Lourenço will be the first speaker at the afternoon session of 24 September, when the morning will begin the general debate of the seventy-fourth session of the General Assembly, with the traditional speeches of Brazil (first) and the host country of the UN, United States of America.

The President of the Republic will participate in events related to economy, diplomacy and climate. He will also set aside part of his agenda for meetings with relevant personalities from the world of politics, high finance and philanthropy.

The agenda also includes moments with the press, including interviews with influential media based in the US.

With the Head of State will travel several ministers, who will unfold in participation in panel discussions related to the economy, environment, sustainable development, banking and financial universe, investments, business and energy, among others.

