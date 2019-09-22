Modular Builder’s Charts Again Points to Up-turn in US Employment Within 30-60 Days

Factory Built Town Homes

Each time key modular manufacturers enjoyed a sales upswing of greater than 9.7% in 4 consecutive months,national employment levels climbed within 30-60 days.

The race for revenue growth and profits has now replaced the concept for cut-backs and efficiencies to generate profits. No one in America wants to be left out as the turn in the economy arrives.” — Michael Rosenberg

Modular Builder’s Charts Again Points to Up-turn in US Employment Within 30 to 60 Days! The Numbers Are Again Validating Previous Metrics and Historical Data

M.R. SECURE SALES LLC, a sales arm for modular manufacturers of state of the art Ballistic Rated Guard Booths, Parking Booths, Border Crossing Check-Points, Toll Booths, Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Jail Cells, Modular Multi-Story Office, Condos, Dormitories, Stainless Steel Railings, Sight and Sound Occlusive Anti-Climb Barriers and Miscellaneous Custom Metal work, today announced the following:

Michael Rosenberg , company founder, stated that his charts, (which date back to 1961), of the last 8 US recessions, as they related to sales in the modular products listed above, all point to a rapid upswing in national employment levels starting within 30 to 60 days.

Mr. Rosenberg, a seasoned veteran in the off-site factory built modular industry, started charting modular product sales and recession turnarounds back in his college days in an economics course at Columbia University. His love of economics prompted a hobby in charting employment levels and their relationship to the modular construction industry.

He attributes this phenomenon to the following relationship:

A pent-up demand for projects, products and services waiting funding to the innate attributes of fast track modular construction.

The modular industry is always ahead of the pack when the curve finally changes. Developers, private and public end users have waited for months and even years to get the funds to precede with crucial construction projects. When the capital is finally available, owners seek all possible accelerated methods of construction to maximize profits and speed occupancy going forward. The modular methodology usually shaves 40% to 50% off of project completion time. While Mr. Rosenberg did state that his firm’s modular manufacturers are considered to be the quality and competitive price leaders in the field, and are the first to show the sales increases, his charts have always been based upon the best of breed.

“The race for revenue growth and profits has now replaced the concept for cut-backs and efficiencies to generate profits. No one in corporate America wants to be left out as the turn in the economy arrives. As merger and acquisition funding heats up the funding for working capital and expansion becomes infectious.” Employment ramp-ups occur quickly.

