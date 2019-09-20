Gabela and Cela gain district court

Sumbe, ANGOLA, September 20 - The municipalities of Gabela and Cela, province of Cuanza sul, has, since today, Friday, district courts, unveiled by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Rui Ferreira, under the reform of justice.,

On Thursday, Rui Ferreira inaugurated the District Court of the municipality of Amboim, with jurisdiction extended to the municipalities of Ebo and Kilenda.

Each of the regions also benefited from three judges, with a view to providing quick responses to requests from users, previously dependent on a single judge.

According to the chief judge of Cela's general competence room, Mário Sebastião Fernandes Eugénio, in statements to the press, these structures will bring justice closer to the community and speed up the process.

The president of the provincial council of Cuanza Sul of the Angolan Bar Association, Nelson Custódio, applauded the entry into operation of these structures, as they will contribute to the defense of impartiality, as well as the fundamental rights and guarantees of citizens.

