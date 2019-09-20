Bilateral Meeting with Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment H.E. Thani Alzeyoudi
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes, met with H.E. Thani Alzeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment. The two officials discussed UAE’s research and deployment efforts in renewable energy, desalination technology, and cooperation on clean energy, including nuclear energy and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).
The U.S. and UAE are both members of the 26-member Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a voluntary collaboration among the world’s leading economies to advance clean energy policy and technology deployment. Under Secretary Menezes, along with Senior DOE leadership, looks forward to continued collaboration on nuclear, CCUS, and clean energy policy development with the UAE.
