Knoche Purchases 6,666,666 Common Shares of FPX Nickel Corp.

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Allyn Knoche (the "Purchaser"), of 645 S. Park Centre, #1207, Green Valley, Arizona, 85614, announces that on September 17, 2019, he purchased 6,666,666 common shares of FPX Nickel Corp. ("FPX"), of Suite 620, 1155 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 2P4, at a price of $0.15 per common share from FPX pursuant to a private placement transaction.

The Purchaser now owns or has control of 20,084,871 shares of FPX, or approximately 13.0% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of FPX, and 12.0% of FPX shares on a fully diluted basis assuming exercise of all of FPX’s outstanding share purchase options. The Purchaser has acquired the common shares for investment purposes, and not for purposes of exercising control or direction over FPX. The Purchaser may acquire further securities of FPX for investment purposes, in the market or privately, from time to time. The securities of the Purchaser set out above are held directly.

FPX trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FPX". A copy of the early warning report filed by the Purchaser in connection with this acquisition is available under the FPX profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or by contacting the Purchaser at 604-681-8600.

/s/ Allyn Knoche

Allyn Knoche

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



