Invitation to the special and extraordinary shareholders' meetings

Mechelen, Belgium; 20 September 2019, 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) invites its shareholders to a special and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

On 14 July 2019, Galapagos NV (the "Company" or "Galapagos") announced that it entered into a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Gilead Biopharmaceutics Ireland UC, and Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company. In view hereof, Galapagos has the honor to invite its shareholders, warrant holders, directors, and statutory auditor to its special and extraordinary shareholders' meetings that will be held on Tuesday 22 October 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) at the Company's registered office.

The items on the agenda of the special and extraordinary general meetings of shareholders include, amongst other things, the appointment of Mr. Daniel O'Day and Dr. Linda Higgins as directors of the Company, the approval of the issuance of two warrants for the benefit of Gilead Therapeutics A1 Unlimited Company, and the renewal of the Company's authorized capital by up to 20% of the share capital.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders' meetings, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with article 536 of the Belgian Companies Code of 7 May 1999 and article 29 of the Company's articles of association, and fulfill the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders' meetings, including the biographies of Mr. O’Day and Dr. Higgins, can be consulted on our website ( www.glpg.com ) .

Investors: Media: Elizabeth Goodwin Carmen Vroonen VP IR Senior Director Communications +1 781 460 1784 +32 473 824 874 Sofie Van Gijsel Evelyn Fox Director IR Director Communications +32 485 19 14 15 +31 6 53 591 999 ir@glpg.com communications@glpg.com

