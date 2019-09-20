Child Search Alert

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Name: Ayla Velic

Age: 6

Missing From: Clinton Township, Michigan

Circumstances:

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in locating 6-year-old Ayla Velic and her 30-year-old Mother, Elmedina Velic.

Both Ayla and Elmedina were residing in Clinton Township, Michigan. They travelled to Winnipeg earlier this year, however, they may currently be in the Toronto, ON area.

The Missing Persons Unit has been investigating this abduction in conjunction with the US authorities.

The Winnipeg Police received authorization under the Hague Application to apprehend Ayla Velic.

Elmedina Velic was last believed to be driving a 2016 Red Nissan Versa with Michigan licence plate DUE 2506.

Contact Information:

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ayla and Elmedina Velic to contact the Missing Person's Unit at 204-986-6250. The Winnipeg Service is not concerned for the safety of Ayla.

Since 1986, the Missing Children Society of Canada has been reuniting missing children with their searching families through professional investigations, emergency response, public awareness and family support programs. To learn more, please visit www.mcsc.ca .

Ayla Velic 6 year old, Ayla Velic Elmedina Velic Mother, Elmedina Velic Red Nissan Versa - Stock Photo Red Nissan Versa - Stock Photo and not actual photo



