Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington REIT (Washington Real Estate Investment Trust – NYSE: WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, will announce 3rd Quarter 2019 earnings in a press release to be issued on Thursday, October 24, 2019, after the U.S. market close.



The Conference Call for 3rd Quarter 2019 earnings is scheduled for Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205 International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the Conference Call will be available until Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 41515

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call will be available on the investor section of Washington REIT's website at http://www.washreit.com.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington D.C. market. The Company’s portfolio of 46 properties consists of approximately 4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,658 multifamily apartment units. These 46 properties consist of 17 office properties, 8 retail centers and 21 multifamily properties. Washington REIT shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:WRE).



CONTACT:

Amy Hopkins 1775 Eye Street, NW, Suite 1000

Washington, DC 20006 Vice President of Investor Relations

E-Mail:ahopkins@washreit.com Tel 202-774-3200

www.washreit.com



