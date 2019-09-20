/EIN News/ -- FCA Announces Leadership Change

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) (NYSE: FCAU/MTA: FCA) announces the retirement of Paul Alcala as Chief Operating Officer (COO), APAC excluding China, after 32 years of service to the company. Massimiliano Trantini will continue to serve as ad interim APAC COO as well as President of the joint venture between FCA and Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The changes are effective 30 September 2019.

London, 20 September 2019

