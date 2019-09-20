Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of The RealReal, Inc. on Behalf of Investors - REAL

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating The RealReal, Inc. (“RealReal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAL) on behalf of investors. The investigation seeks to determine whether RealReal and/or the Company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws, and whether investors have been harmed as a result of such actions.



On June 28, 2019, RealReal completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling 15 million shares of stock to investors at $20.00 per share.

Approximately six weeks later, on August 13, 2019, RealReal announced its first quarterly financial and operational results as a public company. For the quarter the Company reported a net loss of $2.83 per share, and a quarterly EBITDA loss of $20.9 million.

Following this news, shares of RealReal’s stock fell 16% in value, to close on August 14, 2019 at $14.28 per share.

RealReal investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between June 28, 2019 and August 13, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715–1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com , to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and recovery options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/the-realreal-inc/ .

