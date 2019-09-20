Olivut Resources Ltd. Exploration Update

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olivut Resources Ltd. (“Olivut” or the “Company”) (TSXV:OLV), is pleased to provide an exploration update.



The Company reports that it has completed the field portion of the planned drill program on the Seahorse Project located in Canada’s Northwest Territories (the “Seahorse Project”). A reverse circulation, heli portable drill was used to test anomalies previously identified from regional and detailed helimag geophysics. The drill program is currently in the midst of demobilization from the field. Downhole samples have been collected and will require examination followed by lab analysis. The Company will report further details once they are available. Due to its remoteness, the project must be supplied by small aircraft and helicopter. Olivut is the Operator pursuant to the terms of the previously announced option agreement with Talmora Diamond Inc. to earn 50%.

The Company considers the Seahorse Project to have the potential to host diamondiferous kimberlite bodies of significant size based on a combination of: favourable diamond stability indicator minerals found regionally and locally, including 18 macro diamonds found in regional samples to the west and northwest; specific geophysical targets; regional and local faults that would favour kimberlite emplacement; occurrence of diamondiferous kimberlites to the north and southeast, as well as other geochemical data in the area.

Numerous targets are drill ready on the HOAM Project and a detailed helimag program is proposed for additional regional geophysical anomalies in order to finalize the drill priority list. Completion of this work program is contingent on the raising of funds in excess of those committed to the Seahorse Project as described above.

Olivut is a diamond exploration company with a 100% mineral interest in the HOAM Project (the “HOAM Project”) and an option to earn 50% interest in the Seahorse Project, both projects being located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Please visit www.olivut.com for detailed corporate and project information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company, and matters concerning the raising of additional capital, the business, operations, strategy, and financial performance of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These statements generally, but not always, can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the estimates and projections regarding the Company’s properties are realized. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Unless otherwise stated, all forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Martin St. Pierre, P.Geophys., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.

Leni Keough, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Leni Keough President and Chief Executive Officer Olivut Resources Ltd. (780) 866-2226



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.