Songwriter, Artist & TV Producer Steph Carse Wins Best Music Video at Canadian International Faith & Family Film Fest

JUNO Nominated Vocalist Wins for His Powerful Rendition of HOW GREAT THOU ART

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNO Nominated Male Vocalist Steph Carse was honored at the 3rd Annual Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival (CIFF), winning “Best Music Video” at the star-studded event. The CIFF Awards ceremony was held at Hotel X Toronto on September 15, 2019, where awards were offered in 14 categories. The festival showcased 50 official selection screenings chosen from 178 entries submitted from 23 countries, Other winners include Kevin and Sam Sorbo, Cary Solomon, Chuck Konzelman, and Graham Greene.

According to Carse, “Being a part of the CIFF for the second year in a row was an incredible experience. My favorite part of the event was getting to perform the song with Melodie Joy during the awards ceremony. HOW GREAT THOU ART is such an impactful song with a powerful message of worship. It was a highlight to share that moment with this impressive group of filmmakers.”

The award-winning video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/BnrdHY--mBo.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Steph began developing his four-octave range by performing at concerts across the country and received a JUNO Award Nomination for Male Vocalist.

As a songwriter, performer and recording artist, Carse has sold over 500,000 albums worldwide and received a 5-star review for his 36-show run in Las Vegas from Jerry Fink of “The Las Vegas Sun.” In 1998, Carse achieved another career milestone when he performed at the ribbon-cutting for Portofino Universal Studios Florida, backed by a 25-piece orchestra and choir.

As a television producer, Carse won 5 awards from The Florida Motion Picture and Television Association, including Best Feature Film and Best Male Vocalist, for the one-hour TV special “Reach Out” that he produced for PBS.

He continues, “It’s exciting for me to see Christian work being recognized internationally. CIFF is becoming a great platform for many Christian artists and filmmakers. One of the highlights for me was also to meet Graham Greene. He was my dad’s favorite actor (Dances with Wolves, Maverick…).”

Carse is currently performing his catalog in concert while also touring schools for his anti-bullying campaign Y i Count. His “My Shining Hour” TV Special will be available on PUREFLIX on December 1st and is available immediately in various formats at StephCarse.com and ChristianCinema.com.

For additional information, visit www.StephCarse.com and www.YiCount.org.

ABOUT CIFF

The Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival (CIFF) is a charitable not-for-profit division of A.C.T. Canada & International (Artists in Christian Testimony). Their vision is ministry through media. They are well on their way to be an international leader in faith-based film & music culture. CIFF projects include the annual Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival at Innis College Town Hall Theatre and Cinema Studies Institute which features two cinemas, classrooms, learning and conference facilities with an innovative national distribution program. The organization projects to generate an annual economic impact of $1 million CND in 2019. CIFF is generously supported by contributors including founding sponsor A.C.T. Canada & International (Artists in Christian Testimony), AFBS Actra Fraternal Benefits Society, CBS Canadian Bible Society and its founders Rafael Kalamat and Jason Barbeck. For more information, visit: www.cifflix.ca

# # #

Photo: from left to right

On the red carpet: Melodie Joy, Best Supporting Actress Winner Sam Sorbo, and Steph Carse.





How Great Thou Art - Best Music Video Winner at the Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival (CIFF)



