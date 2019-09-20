Outlook on the $6+ Billion Automotive Navigation Systems Market to 2024 - Rising Traction of Ride Hailing Apps such as Ola, Uber, and Grab is Driving the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & CV), By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation System & Portable Navigation Devices), By Distribution Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global automotive navigation systems market is projected to surpass $ 6 billion by 2024, on account of increasing need for monitoring real-time traffic.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global automotive navigation systems market size.

To classify and forecast the global automotive navigation systems market based on vehicle type, device type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive navigation systems market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive navigation systems market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for global automotive navigation systems market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive navigation systems market

Shift in consumer demand, government regulations and growing traction of ride hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Grab are expected to push the market. Moreover, sectors such as e-commerce, taxi and logistics rely on navigation systems for locating various addresses, as automotive navigation systems help to locate traffic on highways and roadways as well as suggest different routes based on the real-time traffic.



The Global automotive navigation systems market can be segmented based on vehicle type, device type and distribution channel. In-dash navigation system and portable navigation device are the types of navigation systems available in the global market. Portable navigation device is anticipated to acquire the majority share during the forecast period as they are lower in cost and can be moved from one automobile to other. OEM and aftermarket are major distribution channels. The demand for portable navigation systems is high in the aftermarket and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.



Regionally, the market for automotive navigation systems is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific, closely followed by Europe, are the leading regions in the global automotive navigation systems market. Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand for automotive navigation systems in coming years, on account of high level of industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, economies in the region such as China, Japan, India have well established automotive industry, and the cars come equipped with navigation systems in order to support other ADAS systems, which is contributing to its high share in the market.



Major players operating in the global automotive navigation systems market include TomTom, Garmin, Pioneer, Alpine, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product development. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH has introduced a new navigation solution for fleet companies and collaborated with TomTom International BV to develop Radar Road Signature.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle (CV))

5.2.2. By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation System and Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs))

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



7. Europe Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



8. North America Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



9. South America Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. TomTom

13.2. Garmin

13.3. Pioneer

13.4. Alpine

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhs2kw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.