Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Report 2019 with Forecasts to 2024 - Segmented by Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Regional Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market By Technology (Standard, Powered & Heated and Massage), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Material, By Sales Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive ventilated seats market is anticipated to reach $ 9.2 billion by 2024 on account of surging demand for comfortable and luxurious seating features.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market based on vehicle type, sales channel, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Ventilated Seats market.

Rising temperature around the globe coupled with growing preference for comfortable seating solutions in premium segments is anticipated to drive demand for ventilated seats in vehicles. Booming automotive industry is further expected to positively influence the growth of the global automotive ventilated seats market during forecast period.



The global automotive ventilated seats market can be segmented based on vehicle type, and sales channel. Based on the vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment dominates the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well, on account of rising consumer purchasing power in the emerging economies and increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles. Increasing demand for the premium segment of passenger cars would contribute to the passenger car ventilated seat market.



Regionally, the market for automotive ventilated seats is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is leading the global automotive ventilated seats market owing to increase in vehicle production and sales in economies such as China and Japan. Moreover, increasing disposable income and technological advancements are further anticipated to positively influence the growth of automotive ventilated seats market in the region.



The major players operating in the global automotive ventilated seats market include Lear Corporation, Adient Plc., Faurecia Services Groupe Sasu, Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Dura Automotive Systems, Gentherm, Ebm Papst Group, TS Tech Co., Ltd.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Faurecia SA introduced concept of Active Wellness, which uses sensors and cameras to collect data on driver's physical condition and then adjust the seats on its own.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle)

5.2.2. By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Outlook



7. North America Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Outlook



8. Europe Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Outlook



9. South America Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Outlook



10. MEA Automotive Ventilated Seats Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Lear Corporation

13.2. Adient PLC

13.3. Faurecia Services Groupe Sasu

13.4. Magna International Inc.

13.5. Toyota Boshoku Corporation

13.6. Dura Automotive Systems

13.7. Gentherm

13.8. EBM Papst Group

13.9. TS Tech Co. Ltd.

13.10. Johnson Controls

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whnynl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.