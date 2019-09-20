Global Educational Robots Market Analysis (2017-2025) by Component, Type, Education Level and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Robots Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global educational robots market to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global educational robots market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on educational robots market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on educational robots market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global educational robots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global educational robots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Advancements in technology in robotics

Growing popularity about educational robots as a learning tool

2) Restraints

The high cost of education robots

3) Opportunities

The growing demand for humanoid robots

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the educational robots market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the educational robots market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global educational robots market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Educational Robots Market Highlights

2.2. Educational Robots Market Projection

2.3. Educational Robots Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Educational Robots Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Education Level

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Educational Robots Market



4. Educational Robots Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Educational Robots Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.1.1. Sensors

5.1.2. Actuator

5.1.3. Power Source

5.1.4. Control System/Controller

5.1.5. Other Hardware's

5.2. Software



6. Global Educational Robots Market by Type

6.1. Non-humanoid

6.2. Humanoid



7. Global Educational Robots Market by Education Level

7.1. Elementary and High School Education

7.2. Special Education

7.3. Higher Education



8. Global Educational Robots Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Educational Robots Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Educational Robots Market by Type

8.1.3. North America Educational Robots Market by Education Level

8.1.4. North America Educational Robots Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Educational Robots Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Blue Frog Robotics

9.2.2. Aisoy Robotics

9.2.3. Wonder Workshop

9.2.4. Probotics America

9.2.5. Qihan Technology Co.

9.2.6. Hanson Robotics Limited

9.2.7. PAL Robotics

9.2.8. Robotis

9.2.9. SoftBank Group

9.2.10. Other Companies



