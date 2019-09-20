Lawsuit: UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy "Yes" - Merrill Lynch “CYES”

Lawsuit: UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy "Yes" | Merrill Lynch Collateral Yield Enhancement Strategy “CYES”

Leading investment fraud lawyers have launched an investigation into the investor losses by UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy and Merrill's CYES.

PALM BEACH, FL, USA, September 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors who experienced losses in the UBS Yield Enhancement Strategy (“YES Strategy) offered by UBS Financial Services, Inc. and the Merrill Lynch Collateral Yield Enhancement Strategy (“CYES”) managed by Harvest Volatility Management, LLC, continue to inquire about their legal rights and recovery of their losses. Recent investigation by Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., a law firm with experience in handing investment loss recovery cases nationwide, revealed potential questionable sales practices by both UBS and Merrill Lynch. The notion that these strategies were conservative income investments was specifically sold to investors. Unfortunately, there is high risk and it has damaged many unsuspecting investors.Matthew Thibaut, a partner with Haselkorn & Thibaut, PA, and a former defense lawyer with experience representing UBS and Merrill Lynch years ago, said, as to UBS, “it’s clear that UBS clients, and in many instances their primary points of contact at UBS, were told one thing (i.e. that the YES Strategy was a conservative approach to ‘enhancing one’s yield’ as the marketing materials state), but that UBS will point to risk disclosure language that it states were properly disclosed in the documents that client received.” Mr. Thibaut goes on to say that “UBS cannot fairly have it both ways and play a game of gotcha.”Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is in the process of preparing a FINRA arbitration claim on behalf of an aggrieved UBS Strategy investor. The firm also continues to investigate other YES Strategy and Merrill Lynch CYES claims involving hundreds of millions of dollars. Investors are encouraged to contact Haselkorn & Thibaut P.A. at 1-888-628-5590 or visit www.InvestmentFraudLawyers.com for a free consultation.“As former licensed securities brokers and defense lawyers, Matthew and I have internal insights and insights into the complex legal and regulatory issues surrounding this area of law,” explained Jason Haselkorn, who has laws of almost 40 years' experience. successfully handling thousands of security cases.Haselkorn & Thibaut caters for investor clients across the country, from California to Puerto Rico. The company handles a wide range of investment-related claims, including:• Securities Fraud• Stockbroker negligence• FINRA Mediation• Exploitation of Elder• Turnover and Excessive Trade• Misrepresentation or Output• Over allocation• Unsuitable InvestmentsThe sole purpose of this release is to investigate the manner in which UBS Yes Strategy and Merrill Lynch CYES products were approved for sale by broker-dealers to investor clients, including new product reviews, due diligence, as well as the sales practice and supervision related to these purported conservative strategies. If you have any knowledge or experience with these matters, please contact Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. at 1-888-628-5590, or visit the law firm's website About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a law firm that specializes in investment fraud matters and FINRA arbitrations nationwide. They represent both individual and institutional investors seeking to aggressively pursue their claims and maximize their recovery of investment losses for victims of negligence or investment fraud. As former securities industry defense attorneys, they are an experienced group of lawyers that have moved from their side, to YOUR side and they are available to assist you today.



