Global Solar Vehicle Market Report 2017-2019 & 2025 - Rising Demand for Fuel Efficient & Eco-Friendly Vehicles

The report predicts the global solar vehicle market to grow with a CAGR of 38.62% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global solar vehicle market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on solar vehicle market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on solar vehicle market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global solar vehicle market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global solar vehicle market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Declining prices of solar panels

Rising demand for fuel efficient and eco-friendly vehicles

Government initiatives to encourage solar powered vehicles

2) Restraints

Low performance of the vehicles

3) Opportunities

R&D for developing advanced technologies for harnessing solar energy

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the solar vehicle market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the solar vehicle market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global solar vehicle market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Solar Vehicle Market Highlights

2.2. Solar Vehicle Market Projection

2.3. Solar Vehicle Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Solar Vehicle Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Hybridization

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solar Panel Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Solar Vehicle Market



4. Solar Vehicle Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Solar Vehicle Market by Hybridization

5.1. BEV

5.2. HEV

5.3. PHEV



6. Global Solar Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

6.1. Passenger Vehicle

6.2. Commercial Vehicle



7. Global Solar Vehicle Market by Solar Panel Type

7.1. Monocrystalline

7.2. Polycrystalline



8. Global Solar Vehicle Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Solar Vehicle Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Toyota Motor Corp

9.2.2. Volkswagen AG

9.2.3. Ford Motor Company

9.2.4. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

9.2.5. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

9.2.6. Atlas Technologies B.V.

9.2.7. Cruise Car America

9.2.8. Venturi Automobiles

9.2.9. Sono Motors GmbH

9.2.10. Hanergy Holding Group

9.2.11. Other Companies



