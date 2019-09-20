National Storm Recovery Inc., New Stock Symbol “NSRI” Effective September 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“National” or “NSRI”) today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) has approved the company’s request to change its OTC ticker symbol to “NSRI” effective at the opening of trading today, September 20, 2019. The previous symbol was SGCPD. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with the change.



National Storm Recovery, Inc., based in Florida, is a provider of storm/disaster recovery services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling, biomass recycling and mulch manufacturing. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers.

To learn more about National Storm Recovery, visit www.nationalarborcare.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT DETAILS

Anthony Raynor, CEO

203 W 1st

Apopka, FL 32703

407-886-8733

https://www.centralfloridaarborcare.com/contact/



