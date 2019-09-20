Emisphere Development Update

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Nordisk announced today the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus, a semaglutide tablet, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. Oral semaglutide, a once-daily oral formulation of the long-acting GLP-1 analog for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, utilizes Emisphere Technologies, Inc.'s ("Emisphere" or the "Company") (OTCBB:EMIS) proprietary Eligen® SNAC Carrier Technology.



A copy of Novo Nordisk's announcement can be found at

https://www.novonordisk.com/media/news-details.2172050.html

About Emisphere

Emisphere is a drug delivery company that utilizes its proprietary Eligen® Technology to develop new oral formulations of therapeutic agents. Emisphere is currently partners with global pharmaceutical companies for the development of new orally delivered therapeutics. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.emisphere.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the Company's development activities and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business development activities. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of Emisphere's cash position, the success of our and our partner's development and commercialization efforts, and our ability to successfully partner our Eligen® Technology.

CONTACT:

investorrelations@emisphere.com







