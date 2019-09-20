Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Resumes Full Operations

Buckeye Partners Continues to Support Rebuilding Effort in The Bahamas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) today reported that it resumed full operations at its Buckeye Bahamas Hub (“BBH”) following completion of inspections and necessary repairs of impacts from Hurricane Dorian. Completed assessments of the facility identified only minor damage from wind and rain, and no indications of any product release or environmental threats. “On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank the Buckeye emergency response teams and all of our employees in The Bahamas for their dedicated work to safely restore operations at our Buckeye Bahamas Hub,” said Khalid A. Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Buckeye’s Global Marine Terminals.



Consistent with its efforts, Buckeye also announced a meaningful financial contribution to the Bahamas National Emergency Management Administration (NEMA) and the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Fund (GBDRF) to assist with relief and recovery efforts from the storm’s devastating impacts to the island’s residents and businesses. In addition, donations have been made by Buckeye and its employees to the Buckeye Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization which exists to provide hardship relief to our employees and their families in the aftermath of natural disasters. BBH is a long-standing partner to the Grand Bahama Island and Freeport communities, and supporting its employees, their families and neighbors, as well as the government’s relief agencies, is a top priority for Buckeye. Buckeye made similar contributions when Hurricane Matthew struck Grand Bahama Island and Freeport in 2016.

“Buckeye wants to do our part to support the process of recovering from the unprecedented devastation of Hurricane Dorian. We have communicated our commitment to assist with the effort to the Government of The Bahamas and will continue working closely with the government and the community through the rebuilding effort,” Mr. Muslih said.

About Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also uses its service expertise to operate and/or maintain third-party pipelines and terminals and perform certain engineering and construction services for its customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of over 118 million barrels across our portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in key petroleum logistics hubs in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s terminal assets facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk liquid storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s wholly owned flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com.

