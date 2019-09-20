Global $25Bn Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook Report 2014-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pre-Engineered Building Market By Product (Concrete Structure; Steel Structure & Others), By Application (Commercial Building; Industrial Building & Residential Building), By Region (APAC, Europe & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global pre-engineered building market was valued at around $ 13 billion and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to reach around $ 25 billion by 2024.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global pre-engineered building market

To forecast the global pre-engineered building market based on product, application and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the global pre-engineered building market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global pre-engineered building market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global pre-engineered building market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global pre-engineered building market

Growth in the market is led by rising adoption of off-site construction for commercial and industrial buildings. Pre-engineered buildings are an advanced and innovative method used in construction. Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built buildings of steel that are shipped to site and bolted together. This style of construction is ideally suitable for industrial buildings and warehouses and it is cheap, very fast to build, and can also be dismantled and moved to another site. Further, growing demand for setting up buildings faster whether for business or municipal, is further pushing growth of the global pre-engineered building market.



In terms of product, the global pre-engineered building market is categorized into concrete structure, steel structure and others. Among the products, the concrete structure category accounted for a significant portion of the global market for pre-engineered building in 2018. The growth of the concrete structure category is majorly due to cement being one of the default construction material in the industrial segment. Moreover, steel is mostly reusable as it rarely loses its engineering properties, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for steel structures.



On the basis of region, the global pre-engineered building market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and South America. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global pre-engineered building market during the forecast period on account of growing industrialization & urbanization in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region.

The major players operating in the pre-engineered building market are companies providing construction services. The companies are focusing on customization of offered products in order to stay ahead in the market.



Some of the leading players in the global pre-engineered building market are BlueScope Steel Limited, Astron Buildings, Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Jindal Buildsys Limited, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Llyod Insulations India Ltd., PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd. etc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Considered While Selecting a Supplier

4.2. Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Global Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Concrete Structure; Steel Structure; Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Commercial Building; Industrial Building; Residential Building Others)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle-East & Africa)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product; By Application; By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook



7. North America Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook



8. Europe Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook



10. South America Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 BlueScope Steel Limited

13.3.2 Astron Buildings

13.3.3 Everest Industries Ltd.

13.3.4 Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.5 Jindal Buildsys Limited

13.3.6 Kirby Building Systems LLC

13.3.7 Llyod Insulations India Ltd

13.3.8 PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd.

13.3.9 Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.10 Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



14. Strategic Recommendations



