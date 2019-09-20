Global $25Bn Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook Report 2014-2024
The Global pre-engineered building market was valued at around $ 13 billion and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to reach around $ 25 billion by 2024.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the global pre-engineered building market
- To forecast the global pre-engineered building market based on product, application and regional distribution
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global pre-engineered building market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global pre-engineered building market
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the global pre-engineered building market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global pre-engineered building market
Growth in the market is led by rising adoption of off-site construction for commercial and industrial buildings. Pre-engineered buildings are an advanced and innovative method used in construction. Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built buildings of steel that are shipped to site and bolted together. This style of construction is ideally suitable for industrial buildings and warehouses and it is cheap, very fast to build, and can also be dismantled and moved to another site. Further, growing demand for setting up buildings faster whether for business or municipal, is further pushing growth of the global pre-engineered building market.
In terms of product, the global pre-engineered building market is categorized into concrete structure, steel structure and others. Among the products, the concrete structure category accounted for a significant portion of the global market for pre-engineered building in 2018. The growth of the concrete structure category is majorly due to cement being one of the default construction material in the industrial segment. Moreover, steel is mostly reusable as it rarely loses its engineering properties, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for steel structures.
On the basis of region, the global pre-engineered building market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and South America. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global pre-engineered building market during the forecast period on account of growing industrialization & urbanization in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region.
The major players operating in the pre-engineered building market are companies providing construction services. The companies are focusing on customization of offered products in order to stay ahead in the market.
Some of the leading players in the global pre-engineered building market are BlueScope Steel Limited, Astron Buildings, Everest Industries Ltd., Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd., Jindal Buildsys Limited, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Llyod Insulations India Ltd., PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd., Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd. etc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Considered While Selecting a Supplier
4.2. Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis
4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
4.4. Unmet Needs
5. Global Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Concrete Structure; Steel Structure; Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Commercial Building; Industrial Building; Residential Building Others)
5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle-East & Africa)
5.2.4. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product; By Application; By Region)
6. Asia-Pacific Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook
7. North America Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook
8. Europe Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook
9. Middle East and Africa Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook
10. South America Pre-Engineered Building Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Basic Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.5. Planned Investments
13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products
13.2.7. Market positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1 BlueScope Steel Limited
13.3.2 Astron Buildings
13.3.3 Everest Industries Ltd.
13.3.4 Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd.
13.3.5 Jindal Buildsys Limited
13.3.6 Kirby Building Systems LLC
13.3.7 Llyod Insulations India Ltd
13.3.8 PEB Steel Buildings Co. Ltd.
13.3.9 Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd.
13.3.10 Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)
14. Strategic Recommendations
