Financial Services Application Market, 2014-2019 & 2024 - Analysis by Product, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Financial Services Application Market By Product (Software & Services), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Enterprise Size, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA & South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Financial Services Application Market was Valued at Over $79 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 8.8% by 2024.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the global financial services application market size.

To classify and forecast the global financial services application market based on product, deployment, enterprise size and regional.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global financial services application market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global financial services application market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global financial services application market.

With rapid globalization, there is demand for providing risk-free, compliant and data-driven application and software to end-users, which in turn is expected to drive the global financial services application market through 2024. Financial institutions and banks have introduced online solutions and other services like online transfers and person to person payment, thereby boosting the financial services application market. Moreover, the emergence of digital channel for banking is anticipated to positively influence the global financial services application market during the forecast period.



Financial services application market can be segmented based on product, deployment, enterprise size and region. Based on the product, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. The software segment can be further segmented into audit, risk & compliance management, BI & analytics applications, business transaction processing, customer experience and enterprise IT. Business intelligence & analytics application is the leading segment in the global financial services application market, as it provides comprehensive business information and insights that can be used to make smart decisions. Moreover, it helps to improve operational efficiency and provides personalized services.



Financial services application is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Owing to the early adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, North America accounts for the majority share in the global financial services application market during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the global financial services application market include Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Accenture, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd and International Business Machines Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Accenture entered into an agreement with financial service software company Zafin to serve as the preferred integrator as part of a go-to-market strategy.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Preferred mode of Deployment

4.2. Major challenges faced

4.3. Vendor Selection Parameter. Please rate between 1-5 where 1 is least important and 5 is most important

4.4. Existing Company



5. Global Financial Services Application Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Software and Services)

5.2.1.1. Software (Business Transaction Processing, Enterprise IT, Business Intelligence & Analytics Applications, Customer Experience and Audit, Risk, & Compliance Management)

5.2.2. By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud)

5.2.3. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SME)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East & Africa and South America)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Financial Services Application Market Outlook



7. Europe Financial Services Application Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Financial Services Application Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Financial Services Application Market Outlook



10. South America Financial Services Application Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

13.2.2. Accenture, Inc.

13.2.3. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

13.2.4. Fiserv, Inc.

13.2.5. Infosys Limited

13.2.6. International Business Machines Corporation

13.2.7. SAP SE

13.2.8. Temenos AG

13.2.9. Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

13.2.10. Finastra Group Holdings Limited

Note: The companies list can be customized based on client requirements.



14. Strategic Recommendations

