Global Water Softeners Market Insights, 2014-2024 - The Market is Projected to Surpass $11 Billion by 2024

Historical Years: 2011-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The global water softeners market was valued at $ 7.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 11.02 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2019-2024.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global water softeners market.

To forecast the global water softeners market based on type, end-use, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global water softeners market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global water softeners market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the global water softeners market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of water softeners.

The growing demand for safe & freshwater for both residential and commercial purposes coupled with increasing consumer awareness towards the consumption of same is expected to drive the water softeners market. As per the UN water statistics, the percentage of increase in water withdrawals is estimated to be over 50% and 18% in developing and developed countries, respectively by 2025.

Water softeners are equipment/devices designed to reduce water hardening salts such as magnesium, manganese, calcium, and other metal elements in the water resources. These waters softening equipment are broadly used in different end-use applications such as colleges, hospitals, laundries, hotels, boiler feedwater, groundwater remediation, and others.

Growing water scarcity along with rapidly growing population and decreasing levels of safe water for human consumption are some of the primary drivers that are significantly contributing to the increased sales of water softeners globally. According to UN Water data, 4 countries in the world have water stress above 100% and approximately 32 countries are experiencing water threat between 25-70%.

Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the significance of soft water utilization for reducing scale formation in cleaning, textile, food & beverages, concrete manufacturing and other industries is driving the demand for water softeners in various downstream applications. The residential sector is the largest end-use application segment for the water softeners market globally. An increasing number of new residential construction projects around the world is further expected to strengthen the demand for water softeners in the residential sector.

Expanding commercialization in residential infrastructure is generating a huge demand for soft water as well as water softening instruments. Increasing construction of service apartments, globally, over the past five years have also significantly contributed to the growth of the water softeners market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for water softeners owing to increasing regional population and decreasing availability of safe water in the region. China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are among the major contributors to the growing demand for water softeners in the region.

Some of the leading players in the global water softeners market are Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC., BWT AG, Pentair Residential Filtration LLC., and Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd. Other major players in water softeners market include GE Appliances, 3M Company, A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Whirlpool Corporation, Axel Johnson Inc., and others.

