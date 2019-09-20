There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,992 in the last 365 days.

New ambassadors from Ireland, Namibia and Malaysia

Three new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 19 September 2019.

